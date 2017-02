By Concetta Culora

You see that I don’t look so good in yellow, like your other dolls they do.

Yellow daffodils that matched her dress

The sun in her eyes as she lay down to rest,

She waited and waited for him to arrive

But the day it grew cold

As she opened her eyes,

Where are you? She wondered

Heartbeat in mouth,

The sun it was going

Tears they fell down

Creases in dress as she whispered his name,

It was spring when he left

And spring when he came.

Illustration: Anna Gibbs