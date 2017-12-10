Woyzeck review: “successful and incredibly moving”

By Henry Jones

Fourth Wall’s Woyzeck is quite different from the majority of student theatre that we get to experience in Durham, but it was an experimental risk which paid off.

The Union Chamber is an interesting place and it is always good to see new spaces utilised. The starkness of the room and the lack of set could have posed an issue, but by the end of the production I felt that the enclosed wooden chamber was the claustrophobic setting that this psychologically heavy production required.

Kishore Thiagarajan-Walker’s portrayal of Woyzeck was captivating. His engagement with the role never faltered and his command of the stage was enchanting. He maintained character even in darkness, and it was not hard to see why he had the lead. Max Greenhalgh’s Andres was also good, and his absent minded whistling helped to provide the appropriate backdrop to Thaigarajan-Walker’s developing insanity.

A couple of the actors could have benefited from better delivery, and I felt that while Marie and the Drum Major (Alice Chambers and Elliot Ancona) provided some enjoyable moments, their performances occasionally lacked polish.

Lucy Nicholson and Lucy Knight delivered some of the more memorable smaller roles, and both represented a generally strong ensemble.

Athena Tzallas’s blocking was clever. The use of the audience as either a literal or figurative mirror was engaging, and rose to the challenge of doing something different with such an avant-guard play. I would say, however, that some of the chorus scenes and the more intense moments of physicality could have been less clumsy, and a few of the scene changes were distracting in such a small setting.

Georgie Proctor’s musical direction and composition were impressive and the music genuinely added something to the play. Her music was a sustained portion of the production, from the simple flute and clarinet duet accompanying the audience’s entrance to bigger, full chorus numbers, which was well executed. Some of the singing, however, could have been improved and I felt like Proctor’s music, whilst good, could have done more to match the play’s absurdity.

Tazallas should be proud of this production. Despite a couple of minor issues, the play was successful and incredibly moving in parts. It is different from most student theatre, which I thought was refreshing, and much of the acting was really impressive. Go and see something new, because it is well worth your time.

Photograph: Fourth Wall Production Team

