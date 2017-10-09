Work to begin on £40 million ‘Education Hub’

By Tania Chakraborti

Work is set to begin on Durham University’s £40 million teaching and learning ‘education hub’ after Durham County Council recently approved the construction at the Lower Mountjoy site.

The Centre is set to offer a wide-ranging selection of technologies, learning environments and new classroom spaces, which will offer courses in real time with students from peer institutions internationally.

During the holiday period, the Centre will be host to major academic conferences in order to contribute to the wider economy. The site is set to impact the local economy by £2 million annually.

Professor Alan Houston, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education), stated of the Centre: “Durham is a world-leading university and the education we offer is one of the University’s greatest strengths. But we want to do better still.

“We want our education to be challenging, enabling, research-led and transformative, taking advantage of all the latest digital technologies, and the Centre for Teaching and Learning will be key to helping us achieve that vision.

“We are very pleased Durham County Council has supported our vision. We are looking forward to getting started on site and the Centre welcoming its first students in 2019.”

Development of the Centre, planned to open in the academic year 2019/2020, is part of Durham University’s ten-year strategy to deliver world-class research, education and wider student experience.

The Education Hub is predicted to create 32 new FTE jobs, as well as 186 direct jobs during the construction process. Other local benefits of the development include improvements to local pedestrian and footpath facilities, as well as the growth of insect-friendly plants and native trees around the site.

Photograph: Durham University