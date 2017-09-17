Why are we all so hooked on Game of Thrones?

Edoardo Lanfranchi

I have a friend that doesn’t like Game of Thrones. I guess such people exist. They’ve tried it and just weren’t hooked. They never felt a part of George R. R. Martin’s fictional world. Nonetheless this world, with the help of its millions-strong fanbase, has become as influential as that of Harry Potter or Star Wars. The Seven Kingdoms’ geopolitical landscape will prompt a potentially infinite number of prequels and spin-offs, and has already caused endless debate on the future of Westeros, inspired books on political theory, moral philosophy and economics, animated thousands of fan-fictioners, binge-readers, ‘memelords’, and celebrities, perhaps to a greater extent than either Hogwarts or the Millenium Falcon has done in the past. In Italy, my home country, Facebook pages such as ‘Communists for Daenerys Targaryen’ argue that the Breaker-of-Chains would fare better than any current leader of the Italian left (and they have a point). My friend can do nothing to stop this: she can avoid reading the books and watching the series, but she will be chased by the world of Thrones on social media, newspapers, television – even lectures. The GOT-obsessed are everywhere, and the Westerosi saga has already affected the course of history.

How did we get to this point? Let us step back for a moment and look at our world, with no dragons or white walkers, and leaders that look more like Theresa May and Donald Trump than Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. It is a world torn by increasingly volatile identitarian struggles. Brexit and the election of Trump are obvious examples of how dissatisfied voters now seek stronger, uncompromising – but cohesive – political narratives. Yet that is only one part of the story. All members of humankind come together as groups, nations, and societies through collective tales. We can’t help telling ourselves stories about who we are and where we stand in the world. Thus, when this cohesive sense is lost we invent new narratives, come together in new communities, feel part of something more important. The more dissatisfied we are with the original story, as we become victims of social disintegration and feel left behind, the more radical the narratives that we turn to.

However rough this theory, it explains a lot. The insurgence of white identitarianism in the United States, the resurgence of European nationalists and their anti-migration rhetoric, the success of Bernie Sanders and Jeremy Corbyn. It also helps to explain why so many of a new generation of Muslims, a lot of them freshly converted and raised in the West, are enamoured by the apocalyptic narrative of Islamic radicalism. Of course, only a small minority of young Muslims sympathise with extremist groups, and only a handful of those actually become militants. Nonetheless, how can an ideology based on an epic war between Islam and the infidels, and the complete annihilation of the latter, prove even vaguely attractive to them? ‘Young people’, anthropologist Scott Atran explained in a 2015 article, ‘radicalise to find a firm identity in a flattened world … [what inspires them] is not so much the Quran or religious teachings but rather a thrilling cause and a call to action that promises glory and esteem.’ The Jihad, in their minds, has probably very little to do with the Quranic concept of struggle, and looks more like the epic fight between Jon Snow’s alliance of the living, and the Night King’s army of the dead – and these men are ready to die for that narrative.

Neuro-narrativist Stefano Calabrese has studied the GOT-phenomenon in detail in order to explain what effect the saga has on the brains of fans. He found that narratives and sagas based on family membership tend to arise in societies where social disintegration is at its peak, and individuals struggle to find their place in an uncertain social order. For Calabrese, the GOT world offers a ‘duty-free of emotions’: every character is unique and tormented in an almost Shakespearean way, and all the battles, sex, betrayals, and plot twists are guaranteed to provoke a plethora of strong emotions in the consumer. Like J. K. Rowling, Martin has created a vast and internally coherent universe that gives his readers – or watchers – plenty of opportunities to empathise deeply with his uncompromising characters, and hence feel they are themselves part of that universe.

Various neurological tests on samples of ordinary readers have shown that human beings are able to develop a strong sense of identification with characters or groups that are clearly fictional and can thus train the neurological mechanisms that are triggered when such collective identifications occur. One of these involves the neurotransmitter oxytocin, responsible for socialisation and affection, the release of which can often be the cause of addiction. The reason, then, that so many people get addicted to the world of GOT seems to be that in it they find stories which resonate and provoke a strong emotional response, whilst also gaining a sense of identity they may struggle to find elsewhere. By reading or watching, they develop a feeling of empathy and membership that is essential to their lives as human beings. That is what makes Game of Thrones such a big deal for fans of all ages worldwide. And besides, isn’t it better to believe in Martin’s tales as opposed to those spun by Donald Trump or ISIS?

Photograph: twipzdeeauxilia via Flickr and Creative Commons