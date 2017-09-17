Wherefore art thou Art?

By Madeleine Cater

Whether you’re a first year just starting out in Durham or a returner who thinks they know their stuff, one thing we all have in common is the frequent recommendation to “burst out the Bubble” of DU life. What better way to spend a weekend than to have your fill of college brunch before immersing yourself in an exhibition or gallery for the afternoon? With Newcastle a mere 12 minutes away by train it’s refreshing to explore a city that’s on our doorstep, as well as to discover Durham’s hidden gems too. Here’s a taster of what’s on offer in the art world over the next few months…

NEWCASTLE

Hatton Gallery

Following a £3.8 million regeneration, the Hatton Gallery is due to reopen on the 7th of October. The first exhibition to grace its walls is entitled ‘Pioneers of Pop’ which argues that Newcastle was the birthplace of Western pop art. (This is definitely worth visiting for those doing the Modern Art module in Art History this year!)

BALTIC

This gallery hosts a plethora of contemporary art exhibitions. One to watch out for this term is the ‘Starless Midnight’ exhibition which has been curated to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s honorary degree from Newcastle University.

The Biscuit Factory

The independent art gallery holds seasonal exhibitions from local artists so make sure you head over to check out the ‘Autumn Exhibition’. The free admission means there’s no reason not to stop for a coffee (and a biscuit) in their café too…

DURHAM

Cathedral

Built in 1093 and voted Britain’s Best Building, the Cathedral will watch over you from matriculation to graduation. The architecture alone is well worth a look but within the cathedral there are rolling exhibitions and a chance to peek around the place too.

Oriental Museum

The only museum in North England totally devoted to the art of Northern Africa and Asia. This term the museum is hosting two exhibitions, one about the aftermath of the 2015 Nepal earthquake and the other showing the collection of a colonial administrator.

Wolfson Gallery

This gallery is contained within the Palace Green Library next to the cathedral. From the 14th of October to the 25th of February it is hosting an exhibition on the folklore and fairy tales of Northern Britain.

And inbetwen the two..

Angel of the North

An apt way to immerse yourself, either for the first time or as a returner, into North Eastern life would be to go and visit this iconic emblem of Durham’s part of the world.

Illustration: Faye Chua