What’s on? A student’s guide to Durham club nights

By Ashleigh Goodall

Jam Jah @ Alington House

What? Live acts and DJs; reggae, drum ’n’ bass, afrobeat and jazz

When? Last Friday of every month

Hosted by the slightly ramshackle and eccentric venue of Alington House Community Centre, Jam Jah is a great alternative to your average club night, and provides a more chilled atmosphere and an opportunity to have a dance. Jam Jah is back on Friday 27th October.

Loveshack @ The DSU

What? Three rooms featuring DJs and live acts

When? Every Wednesday night

Once Durham’s “coolest” club, Loveshack sadly closed its doors for the final time at the end of August. However, all is not lost for Shack fans, as it appears to have relocated to Dunelm House. Branded as “Durham’s sports night,” Shack Up! launches on Wednesday 11th October.

Freak Out @ Loft

What? Disco/funk and hip-hop

When? Every Monday night

Promising cheap drinks and a funky night out, Freak Out is relocating to Loft from Wiff Waff, and replacing the ever-popular Cheapskates as Loft’s Monday club night. Freak Out launches on Monday 9th October.

Shakermaker @ Wiff Waff

What? Alternative rock and Indie

When? Thursday nights

If Kasabian and Arctic Monkeys is more your thing, head down to Wiff Waff: a beer-pong bar located beneath Durham’s Market Place. Wiff Waff’s alternative Thursday club night – Shakermaker – launches on Thursday 5th October.

Project X @ Wiff Waff

What? House and Drum ‘n’ Bass

When? Friday 6th October

Project X – a brand new ticketed club night dedicated to house and drum ’n’ bass – is launching at Wiff Waff, and will only run twice a term. With two recently renovated rooms to choose from, Project X launches on Friday 6th October.

Lloyds

What? Dance, house and chart hits

When? Every Wednesday night

Wetherspoons by day, club haven by night, Lloyds is always packed out with students on a Wednesday evening – get down before 11pm for free entry and to avoid queues.

Game Over @ Missoula

What? Dance, house and chart hits

When? Every Wednesday night

For a less claustrophobic but slightly more expensive alternative to Lloyds, head across to Missoula, which is located opposite. Their Wednesday club night – Game Over – launches on Wednesday 11th October.

Klute

What? 90s classics and cheesy pop

When? 7 nights a week

A night out in the “worst nightclub in Europe” is quite an experience – be prepared for outrageous fancy dress, a lack of personal space, and party tunes by the likes of Robbie Williams and S Club 7. Just don’t wear your best shoes!

Jimmy Allens

What? Charts and pop

When? 7 nights a week

With a complex of quirky underground rooms, cheap drinks and free entry, Jimmy’s is a good place for a night out in itself, or as a stop on the way to Klute. On Saturday 7th October they are hosting This is Freshers 2017: a ticketed event to kick off Freshers’ Week.

Photograph: Shack Up!