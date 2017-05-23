What students have to gain by voting Tory

By Ollie Lewis

Over the last seven years, Conservatives in Government have acted decisively to stand up and increase opportunities for students. Don’t believe me? Just listen to the facts…

By supporting a growing economy, the youth unemployment rate has fallen dramatically: from a high of 22.5% in early 2011 to 12.4% in February 2017. It’s a figure aided by over 2.5 million new apprenticeships since 2010, helping university graduates into a well-paid career. For the thousands of students with full- and part-time jobs, the Minimum Wage has been increased for both 18-20 and 21-24 year-olds and is set to reach £7 an hour by next year.

Conservatives have cracked down on the abuse of zero-hours contracts by student employers, whilst giving young people the option of more flexible hours if they wish. Drivers have benefited from the ongoing freeze in fuel duty, keeping the costs of your car down. Meanwhile in Durham, and at universities across the country, we see more students being accepted than ever before, including those from lower-income families. It’s a record of which we can be proud, but there is still more to do.

For decades, I admit, the least hostile response from students after appealing for them to vote Tory may have been: ‘Good luck’. Yet with recent opinion polls placing Jeremy Corbyn in negative figures across all demographics, including our own 16-24 age group, there is a real chance for young people to turn to a politically moderate alternative.

Voting Conservative is no longer a fringe activity for students, something I’ve experienced for myself as President of DUCA, with record increases in our membership this year. However monotonous Theresa May’s refrain of “strong and stable leadership” may seem in two weeks’ time, it is clearly a message that could now resonate amongst young and old alike.

Image: Jim Mattis via Flickr.