We can’t trust the Conservatives with free reign over Britain

By Millie Fender

The sole purpose of the upcoming election is to allow the Conservative party to increase their majority, so they can proceed with a ‘hard Brexit’ with less opposition in the House of Commons. Yet again, they’re trying to increase their parliamentary power in the name of stability and social cohesion. The message is clear and frankly a bit dated: ‘stability with us, or chaos with anyone else.’

The Conservatives are far more focused on persuading us that they are the only party you can logically vote for, and less so with telling us why. Given the Tory dominance in private media, you may well believe the Conservatives deserve your vote. Here’s why you’re wrong.

Previous attempts from the Conservatives to strengthen their choke-hold on British politics have come at devastating costs. In 2015, this was the EU Referendum – held more to settle infighting from David Cameron’s backbenches and fight off rising UKIP popularity than to lay to rest social tensions. This election promise did anything but settle British disunity, stirring up xenophobia and resentment with divisive campaigning. False promises, inflammatory campaigns and misleading statistics ensued, as Britain voted in no certain terms for an undefined Brexit.

Considering how narrow the mandate for leave was, there is certainly no mandate for May’s ‘Hard Brexit,’ as political analysts and leaders from the leave campaign themselves seemed united in one thing – an exit from the single market was not on the table. It was not what a vote for Brexit was for. With this so-called mandate as the incentive for May’s snap general election – the shambles that has been the Conservative-led European referendum and Brexit negotiations – can we really trust the Conservatives to bring unity this time around when they have failed so spectacularly to bring social stability in recent years?

A vote for the Conservatives is a vote for a government who has been recently criticised by the United Nations for their cruel treatment of disabled people in Britain. Recent severe cuts to disability benefits have forced many into poverty. Those able to walk for over twenty metres unaided have faced losing mobility vehicles robbing them of any functionality they once had in their day-to-day lives.

A vote for a Conservative is a vote for a government which has seen record numbers of child poverty. Nearly a third of all children in the UK live in relative poverty, and this number has been predicted to increase as recent changes to benefit payments could force up to 200,000 more children into poverty, alongside an extra 100,000 adults. These people are not, as some would argue, scroungers – the vast majority are from regular working families.

In the education sector, cuts and major instability over recent years have seen strike upon strike, as teaching assistants have faced unemployment and arts have been sliced from the curriculum. An increase in class sizes due to unmet demand for funding has risked the quality of education in the state sector. Those in further education, too, have recently faced extortionate increases in interest on their loans, forcing those from less wealthy backgrounds to start their working lives in tens of thousands of pounds of debt and causing some to question the pursuit of a degree at all. The ‘Americanisation’ of our university system is obvious and threatening, and despite hikes in the university fees for the coming year for Durham students, there has been significant cuts to the arts and humanities. Not exactly an increase in value for money, is it?

Under years of Tory ‘stability,’ the NHS has been in chaos. The amount of the NHS budget going to independent sector providers such as (in the case of my local constituency) Virgin Care has doubled. Privatisation has been slow –you may not have even noticed it – but very real. This may be forgivable if it were making our National Health Service more efficient, but due to underfunding it is currently in its highest ever deficit: £2.45 billion.

Voting Conservative is voting against the disabled, those reliant on welfare, children, students, pensioners, migrants, the mentally or physically ill – in fact pretty much anyone who uses the NHS. They’ve promised stability and brought utter chaos. If you really think the Conservatives deserve your vote, you need to ask yourself if you can trust them with free reign over Britain. Their track record would suggest not.

Image: Mark Ramsay via Flickr.