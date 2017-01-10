‘Waiting for the gift of sound and vision’: David Bowie’s Low, 40 years on

By Cameron Yule

David Bowie always had a gift for reinvention, and no reinvention was more radical than that which preceded the release of Low: the first album of his ‘Berlin Trilogy’, and undoubtedly one of his finest. In contrast to his earlier glam rock style, Low is challenging and experimental; in it, Bowie pushed the idea of popular music to its limits. Forty years after its release, few albums have matched it for innovation.

Recorded as Bowie recovered from a period of psychotic drug abuse, Low is the musical document of his experiences in late-1976. At the start of that year, he had left America, near-psychotic and almost fatally addicted to cocaine, and had settled in Europe – first in Switzerland, then France, and finally, Berlin. Low carries with it Bowie’s mental scars: he described the first side of the album as being ‘all about me…isn’t it great to be on your own, let’s just pull down the blinds and fuck ‘em all.’

Bowie’s previous incarnations had all featured a conceit, whether it be Ziggy Stardust, ‘plastic soul’, or the Thin White Duke, but he had grown tired of the narration on which these works depended, and instead presented Low in a series of fragments and ambient compositions. Low was the first Bowie album with which Brian Eno was involved, and Eno’s influence moved Bowie towards ambient music, and to the randomness of the musical creative process. No artist with Bowie’s status had combined experimental and popular music before, but under Eno’s supervision, Low retained the trappings of a conventional pop and rock record whilst breaking ground onto new musical territory.

The musical change is clear from the start: the first three tracks – ‘Speed of Life’, ‘Breaking Glass’, and ‘What in the World’ – are heavy on synths, and feature Low’s unique snare sound – created by Tony Visconti, Low’s producer, which changed the pitch and reverb of the drum. It’s an explosive sound – listen to it at the start of ‘Breaking Glass’, which is the most obvious expression of Bowie’s conflicted state – ‘You’re such a wonderful person/ But you got problems’. The synths in ‘Speed of Life’ and ‘What in the World’ are almost dizzying, as if Bowie is trying to use these new sounds to convey his own sense of disorientation to the listener.

‘Sound and Vision’ is the album’s astonishing high, which presents the conflict between Bowie’s mental state and the musical direction he was pursuing. It has the catchiest hook of the album, with the rhythm section laying down a proper funk beat, and yet the lyrics are so dark and withdrawn. It’s a great song about songwriting, in which Bowie’s capacity for writing lyrics is stretched to the point where he can only write a lyric about his inability to write lyrics (almost a musical version of Yeats’ ‘The Circus Animals’ Desertion’). He’s ‘waiting for the gift of sound and vision’ – it’s not so much writer’s block as an artistic crisis set to a beat.

At times, Low is incredibly moving. Under the crashing piano and wailing guitars of ‘Be My Wife’, there’s a desperate lyric – ‘Please be mine/ Share my life/ Stay with me/ Be my wife’, acknowledging his breakdown of his marriage. Although he only sings on five of the eleven tracks, each vocal is beautifully expressive, never more so than ‘Always Crashing in the Same Car’. The line, ‘Oh but I’m always crashing in the same car’ is delivered with an exasperated air, as if he’s fed up of making the same mistakes – yet he can’t stop making them.

It’s an album that’s fascinated with sounds. It might seem an obvious statement, but it isn’t – after all, you can make a great album with eleven songs that sound identical; The Strokes did it with Is This It. Where lyrical extravagance had previously been Bowie’s preferred form of expression (the title tracks on Young Americans and Station to Station are perfect examples), ambience became his chosen mode in Low.

On the second side of the album, he creates a series of extraordinary soundscapes depicting West Berlin and the Eastern Bloc. There’s so many sounds, but never any lyrics – only the quasi-Gregorian chants of ‘Warszawa’ and ‘Subterraneans’. Bowie described his reaction to his new environment as something ‘I couldn’t express in words. Rather it required textures…’ And textures prove more effective than lyrics; the cello on ‘Art Decade’ and the synth rendering of ‘Scarborough Fair’ on ‘Weeping Wall’ evoke the decay and darkness of 70s Berlin hauntingly – lyrics would inevitably end up sounding hackneyed.

Starting from his lowest point, Bowie managed to produce a record that full was of new, startling sounds that established him as a genuinely experimental artist, and whilst he made no secret of his emotional turmoil, he never let Low descend into solipsism or self-pity. Above all, Low represents the work of an artist making it new – changing his whole creative process and embracing the unusual and unknown, and reinventing himself in the most extraordinary fashion.

Photograph: Sarah Stitch via Flickr / Creative Commons