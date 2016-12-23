Vacancies – Round 1

Deputy Editor

The position of Deputy Editor is second only to that of Editor-in-Chief and is responsible for Palatinate Online, as well as administrative day to day running of Palatinate. Previous experience with Palatinate is preferred.

News Editor

One of the busiest and most exciting positions in Palatinate, the News Editor heads up a team scouring Durham for news, filling the front pages of the print edition, keeping breaking news stories up-to-date and ensuring that our website is fully stocked with the latest news. Previous experience in journalism is preferred.

News Features Editor

Responsible for writing some of the biggest and boldest articles in the main paper, News Features works closely with the News Editor and leads investigations in to some of the weighty issues facing the Durham student body.

Chief Sub-Editor

It is the responsibility of the Chief Sub-Editor to manage Palatinate’s team of sub-editors as well as proof reading the copy for every edition. Polishing the edition is an important task and brings together the style and shape of the paper. Strong attention to detail and organisational skills are key.

Deadline is 23:59 on Wednesday 28th December 2016.

Please get in touch via editor@palatinate.org.uk for more information and to request an application form.