University rakes in £34m from private donations over last five years

By Eugene Smith

Durham University has received £34, 485, 774 in private donations since April 2012, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed.

The FOI was submitted by local news service Chronicle Live, who also acquired figures for other North East universities such as Newcastle, Northumberland and Sunderland.

The statistics show a significant recent increase in donations to the University, with annual income ballooning from £3.1m in the 2012/13 academic year to over £10.6m in 2016/17. Among these contributions were four donations of more than £1m, which between them totalled over £6.5m.

The most lucrative source of this donated money has been donations from alumni, who have provided their alma mater with more than £15m in the last half-decade.

Durham’s total makes it the dominant figure in the North-East region, with Newcastle University receiving £25m over the last five years and the University of Sunderland a mere £956, 230.

The University of Northumbria, meanwhile, raked in only £282, 885 over the same period, a figure 122 times smaller than that received by Durham.

In a statement, Vice-Chancellor Professor Stuart Corbridge said: “The donations we receive are used to support the University’s Strategy which focuses on the key areas of world-leading research, excellent teaching and a wider student experience that is second to none.”

Speaking to Palatinate, meanwhile, Durham’s Chief Operating Officer Jane Robinson commented: “Over the last ten years, the generosity of our donors has supported a range of projects such as the establishment of new buildings and academic programmes of study, the re-development of Palace Green Library, the establishment of new or improved research facilities, student scholarships, and helping to build a fund to enable every student the opportunity to access the many experiences and opportunities that being a Durham student provides.”

Photograph: Durham University