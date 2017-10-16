Our unhealthy democracy: why we need political education

By Natasha Livingstone

Politicians are always telling people to vote, yet they consistently fail to prepare the electorate for this duty. As a result, 31.3% of the population did not participate in the last election. On top of this, many of those who did vote were uninformed and did so due to social pressure. Countless citizens, including university students, do not understand the constitution, the first-past-the-post electoral system, or the right/left political spectrum. It is the norm to either imitate your parents’ vote or to seek information from (politically biased) newspapers. These are features of an unhealthy democracy.

The cause: the state’s negation of political education. Students who don’t study A-Level history or politics will not otherwise come across it in schools. People need to be taught the basics before they can fully engage. If you don’t understand something, you will not pay attention. By withholding political learning, many citizens leave school with the opinion that politics is irrelevant and boring.

It is actually in the government’s interest to have a disconnected electorate. For them, it means less scrutiny, which makes it easier to act in their own interests and not those of the people. This is not a new problem. When democratic rights were given to all men in 1918, the government interacted with the electorate differently. Before the universal franchise, access to the vote was determined by an individual’s perceived ability to make an informed, independent decision. This was judged according to property ownership and gender. But from 1918, being considered a ‘worthy’ voter became less important. Why would elite politicians want the working classes to be fully informed? It is far easier to manipulate the ignorant. Only literacy was deemed necessary, which did, in fairness, lead to a proliferation of schools. But this is 2017. We need more than the ability to read to successfully engage with political debate.

Some Liberals in the late 19th century were aware of these issues. They worried mass enfranchisement would hinder progress towards social parity. Achieving democratic rights could, they speculated, lead to complacency and political manipulation, which would distract from wealth inequality. Widespread disinterest in politics has meant that many of our politicians today come from wealthy, privileged backgrounds: our last prime minister has slave ownership in his family background. Such political figures are unrepresentative of the population and cannot, or choose not to, understand the problems of ‘normal’ people.

I propose political education should be in the form of two single one-hour lessons given to Year 11. The first lesson would explain the British constitution (The House of Commons, House of Lords, the Royal Family) and the first-past-the-post system. The second lesson would explain the political spectrum, what ‘right’ and ‘left’ mean in this context, and where UK parties fit within this. It would also explain the biases of each newspaper and who owns them. The syllabus would be created by politicians and intellectuals from across the political spectrum to diminish the criticism that political education could indoctrinate children with either the views of the ruling party or teacher.

Having an informed electorate would also stop politicians dumbing down political discussion. By treating the electorate as idiots, we get campaigns like those during the EU referendum, which became a competition of who could shout the loudest. Theresa May’s manager for the recent election told her to repeat as many short slogans as possible, hence the prominence of ‘strong and stable’. Politicians accept and cater for the electorate’s handicapped attention span. They make little effort to change it.

Political education would also help diminish the prominence of personality and the impact of demagogues. This is something Mrs May, who is a lacklustre presence at the best of times, would surely support. Political teaching would refocus the nation’s attention onto policy and ideology.

I am not an idealist. I realise that some people will always find politics boring. But the electorate needs enough unbiased information to engage with issues raised at election time and to vote accordingly. It is irresponsible to withhold such education and people need to question why it is suppressed. Politics affects everyone, whether you are interested or not. Political education will empower the electorate and create a healthier democracy. This is something the current government wants to avoid.

Sign the petition for the political education to be introduced to the national curriculum:

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/200339

Photograph: Paul Hudson via Flickr and Creative Commons