The unspoken ‘F’ word: Freedom

By Poppy Sparrow (with research by Ashwini Jehan-Mohan)

Every 30 seconds someone is made a slave. Modern day slavery is not unnoticed: the recent BBC hit ‘The Missing’ showed abduction, the blockbuster ‘Taken’ illustrated the sex-trafficking industry, and even Lady Gaga’s music video for Bad Romance centred around the issue. But the reality of sex trafficking is unspoken. In reality, the Liam Neeson figure only saves 1% of victims.

A-Team Durham aims to help the movement against this. This is a new project within the Pro-Bono Society in support of the charity A21. Paulina Sliumpaite, leader and founder of A-Team Durham, says this team is different. As the project focuses on the fundamental rights of human life, it is the members of A-Team Durham who differentiate it: “We all come from different backgrounds but we all carry big ideas, possess high determination and open-mindedness, all in the fight for freedom.”

The basic aim is to follow and support the work of A21, an international charity who strive to abolish slavery in the 21st century by gathering intelligence to rescue victims across the globe and prosecuting the guilty parties. In 2012 63% of human trafficking convictions in Greece were won by A21 lawyers, getting them a 15-5 years sentence in prison.

Paulina admits the goals in Durham are not nearly as ambitious, but insists that even making people aware of the enormity of human trafficking will be an achievement:

“If we can make at least one person per day stop and think, wow this is a really big issue – that is already a good start. If that same person decides to do something about it, either by mentioning it to a friend or making a small donation to A21, then our goal as A-Team Durham is essentially achieved.”

So what is the context of the campaign? Every hour, 457 women and girls are trafficked globally. Some are promised a new life, others are simply taken, but the same cycle begins: passport forfeited, family lives threatened, warned to do as they are told. They are told to sell their bodies to an average of 40 clients a day and to forget their freedom. But A-Team Durham refuses to forget them. Talking about her motivation to start the project, Paulina says she was most struck by the idea that “the right of freedom for a human being is now a recognised product: and there is a high demand for it.”

Forced labour and sex-trafficking is the fastest growing criminal industry, generating $150.2 billion per year in illegal profits globally. Sex trafficking is happening everywhere: from the United States to Iceland. In accordance to the US Department of State, two-thirds of the profits generated by modern day slavery involve sexual exploitation, while the other-third is produced by forced labour. The fact that slavery is so prevalent in the 21st century is A21’s driving force to fight it: they hauntingly repeat Abraham Lincoln’s words from 200 years ago: “if slavery isn’t wrong then nothing is wrong”.

Their tagline “bodies are not commodities” captures one of the issues at heart, but just as significantly, A-Team Durham says freedom has become a product. Enslaved women and girls (98% of those trafficked for sex are female) lose their bodily autonomy and their freedom, a fundamental right so starkly upheld by the law and society today. A21 provides stories of the girls who were rescued, and one profoundly states that the moment she was trafficked, she essentially stopped living. The right to live, the right to freedom and the ability to decide how to use your body are fundamental values and must not be unspoken.

Paulina says there are two ways in which the silence can be broken: “The first is raising awareness. This includes analysing current situation, comparing it with the past figures, identifying essential issues and looking for potential solutions. All of these and even more should occur in our future campaign against sexual exploitation.

Another means of support is fundraising. The money will go straight to the A21 Campaign and will be used to help recover girls from around the world. The daily breakthroughs of A21 are truly inspiring. Quite simply, the issue of human trafficking will become smaller if more people get involved.”

Speak out:

Every thirty seconds someone becomes a slave 45.8 million people are enslaved worldwide Only 1% of victims of sex trafficking are rescued

If you would like to speak up for freedom, please spread the facts on sex trafficking above and follow A-Team Durham’s Facebook page and A21 on Facebook or Twitter.

Illustration: ‘When there is no space for love’ by Gajus Eidi