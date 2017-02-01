University Executive Committee propose changes to academic timetable

By Sophie Gregory

The University is planning to extend the examination period during summer term, which currently stands at three weeks. The reasons for the changes include the increased number of students moving from Stockton campus, meaning that the exam venues do not have the capacity for all students to take their exams during the allotted time period.

Further, the longer examination period could give staff more time to mark exams, and there are claims that students are requesting that exams are stretched out over a longer period of time.

The change could have a serious impact on other aspects of the summer term. Some of the potential consequences include fewer revision weeks, a shorter Easter holiday, delaying graduation and/or shortening the three-week post-examination period to only two weeks.

The Students’ Union has released a feedback form in order to gather student opinion on this decision, which has involved thus far no student consultation. The form will be live until Sunday.

Students are not the only ones affected by the proposed changes.

Audrey Allas Lycourinou, PGR Faculty Rep for Social Sciences and Health, told Palatinate: “A number of lecturers and researchers have explained that the change in dates would likely push back their already limited time period for gathering fieldwork. Since research is such a significant part of an academic career, it is crucial that they can gather their data for publications and for increasing their research impact.”

Lisa Whiting, Academic Affairs Officer for Durham Students’ Union, commented: “There is a genuine need to extend the exam timetable from 2018 for a variety of reasons, including the relocation of Queen’s students and the important need to accommodate students with disabilities who require exams to be spread out over a longer period, which is currently becoming unfeasible.

“I believe it is possible to make these changes in a way that will positively impact students’ experience during exam season. However, the University needs to make sure when planning these changes that any possible negative impact on other areas of student experience is minimised.

“Students’ views on this need to be fed into the process as early as possible and not as a retroactive appeasement. Fortunately, we’ve been given this extra time to gather student views which will be presented prior to any decisions. I urge all students to fill in the survey so we can make the case to the University on which areas need to be prioritised when planning any changes to the academic year.”

At the time of writing, over 470 responses have been recorded. The feedback form can be found here.

Photograph: Durham University