The Revusual Suspects review: ‘polished’

By Florianne Humphrey

Comedy is hard to get right. Add some atmospheric music and a couple of deaths and you’ve got a tear-jerking tragedy. Comedy, however, can fall flat; everyone has different humour, there’s a fine line between witty and hammy, and if the timing is even a bit off then you’re delivering a joke to an unamused audience. I’m impressed with comedy on film and TV; I’m awestruck by on-stage comedians who perform live where they know straight away whether they’re funny or not.

But, rest assured, the Durham Revue definitely know they’re funny. When every sketch gets a wave of laughter and an enthusiastic applause, they don’t need a review to confirm that they’re at the top of their game.

The Durham Revue are up there with fully fledged, professionally paid, televised stand-up comics. And, like professional comics, they’ve become household names, in this case amongst the student community. The Assembly Rooms was sold out, and there were even a couple of people perched on the stairs. There was a buzz of expectation queuing to get into the venue, something you’d only get with a well-known troupe like the Revue.

That buzz became a swell of laughter the moment the show began. The loose plot was that the Revue had committed a crime against comedy (and killed five people), and their interview, trial, and subsequent escape attempt knitted the other sketches together.

Although there was an overarching theme, the spark that lit up the show was the wide variety of sketches performed. While a love of humour was a commonality that brought the audience together, humour is, as I said, something that differs from person to person. The Revue understood this well, and there was absurdism, satire, farce, and observational comedy mixed together with a sprinkle of dad jokes.

The group have an uncanny ability to take an ordinary scenario and polish it until it sparkles. They hold a mirror up to the every day and reflect its ridiculousness onto the audience. There were sketches about marriage, children’s Halloween costumes, taking selfies and, of course, the irresistible comic gem of the Great British Bake Off moving to Channel 4.

The Revue work as a comedy troupe because they are a tight-knit group. It wasn’t only the audience having fun; the Revue were being taken along by the comedy too. During one sketch about a thumb war (don’t ask, just go), Andrew Shires and Tom Harper were thumb fighting so frantically they were holding back their own laughter.

There was no weak link in the chain, all eight members were fantastic, but a particular favourite was Shires. An old hat from last year, Shires could make the audience roar with laughter just with his facial expressions. In fact, that was all that needed when he did a completely wordless 30-second sketch. And when Shires was a heckler in the audience taking an improv sketch literally, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Expect to see Shires doing the comedy circuit in the near future, and don’t forget you heard it from me first.

The Revue was wildly successful at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and their new material has received the same reaction in Durham. Comedy is a powerful tool when used correctly, and the Revue know how to use it to build the perfect show that will be hard to beat. Another thing that will also be hard is getting S Club 7’s ‘Don’t Stop Movin” out of your head, but you’ll have to see the show to get it in there in the first place.

‘The Revusual Suspects’ will be performed again in the Assembly Rooms Theatre on Sunday 29th of January at 20:00. Book your tickets here.

Photograph: Samuel Kirkman