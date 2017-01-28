The President’s view

By Will Legg

Welcome back for another term. For all those at Team Durham, it’s going to be an extremely busy next ten weeks!

Many BUCS league programmes are drawing to a conclusion. We are still in contention to win more than ten Premier North titles. In fact, the Women’s Football 1st XI already secured their league title before Christmas! It is likely that many of these leagues will be decided on Wednesday 1st of February, when we return to Loughborough for the away leg of the Durham vs Loughborough BUCS Varsity.

Further, we are also nearing the BUCS Individual National Championships in Sheffield, which will take place over the weekend of 17th February. We will have around 100 students entered into a range of sports, from Athletics to Trampolining.

On Sunday 26th February, Durham will again be hosting York in the annual College Varsity. We are determined to regain the trophy, which we ceded to York last year. We should have representatives from every college, competing across fifteen different sports.

Finally, we will be hosting a student consultation group for the exciting new development at Maiden Castle. This will take place on Thursday 2nd February at Collingwood College. It would be great to hear feedback from students on the proposed development.

In the meantime though, have a great term and best of luck to all of your teams.

Photograph: Team Durham