The new Ogden Centre: Is it built to run sustainably?

By Cameron Lang

An impressive £12 million was raised for the construction of the Ogden Centre, but was the building built to run sustainably?

With the development of the new Ogden centre, two Institutes are being expanded: the Institute for Computational Cosmology (ICC) and the Institute for Particle Physics Phenomenology (IPPP). Both are world leaders, renowned for the quality of their scholarly research.

The University identified that there be accommodation to not only facilitate highly focused individual scholarship, but it should also be of a nature that attracts and provides for the international research community to visit and use. With the Palatine Centre receiving utmost praise for its sustainable approach in its construction, has Durham University upheld the same standard for the Ogden building?

“The Centre was designed to deliver the highest environmental standards.”

On the one hand, the building has many aspects that are clear examples of sustainable practice. For example, one of the ways in which the Carbon Management Team are reducing energy use in the Ogden building is through the implementation of the SystemsLink and Energy Management System.

SystemsLink allows all utilities (gas, electricity and water) to be monitored and analysed – allowing identification of wasted energy within the building. With less energy being used, the carbon footprint of the building is reduced, whilst also saving the University money. Boiler Management Controls are also being installed with predicted annual savings estimated to be around 32 tonnes of CO2. Solutions such as this seem highly attractive; although they have high upfront costs, it is estimated that it will pay for itself within 5 years time, and will continue to save the University money long after this.

Professor Tim Burt, Dean for Environmental Sustainability, said: “The Centre was designed to deliver the highest environmental standards. It has achieved a BREEAM rating of Excellent and an Energy Performance certificate of A, and at least 15% of the energy used by the centre will be generated on-site through renewable technologies.”

The excellent BREEAM rating (a benchmark test for sustainability) puts the Ogden building in the top 10% of UK non-domestic buildings.

On the other hand, more could have been done to further improve the building’s sustainability. The Palatine Centre includes sustainable approaches such as solar photovoltaics (conversion of light into electricity), natural ventilation, rainwater recycling, automatic lighting and sustainably sourced cedar wood.

The University of Nottingham seem to be a step ahead in terms of sustainable building – its Jubilee campus is an outstanding example of sustainable, low energy design. It contains innovative features such as roof mounted wind catchers to provide ventilation, earth tubes to passively heat the building and recycled newspaper insulation. Buildings on campus such as The Energy Technology building received an ‘outstanding’ BREEAM rating, which lands it in the top 1% of UK non-domestic buildings.

Without a doubt the Ogden Centre is a very impressive building, reflecting the high international standing of the respective institutes. However, more can always be done to improve sustainability and reduce the University’s carbon footprint, with the design of the Palatine centre being a great example of this. Showcasing facts and figures for new technologies and green practices on the Greenspace website (Durham University’s Environmental Team) would also be a good idea, raising awareness of the sustainable practices implemented throughout the University.

Photograph: Luke Andrews