The Liberal Democrats: Liberty, equality and opportunity for a more prosperous Britain

By Guan Kiong Teh

Have you read the Lib Dem manifesto?

I want to draw your attention to section 7.2: Liberty. It is just over half a page long, but is very important. This talks, broadly, about the party’s support for the Human Rights Convention and our opposition to the Snoopers’ Charter. In reality, ‘Liberty’ could well be the title for the entire manifesto. The goalposts have moved this election. If you distill the Liberal Democrats’ election slogans – changing Britain’s future and becoming the real opposition – it’s the only party whose manifesto offers a vision of the future centered upon liberty and empowerment of the people.

Let’s look at economic liberty. Everyone should have fair access to the chance to start their own business; to carve out their own share in the market. This is a manifesto that is serious about creating a start-up allowance to help small and medium enterprises. This is a manifesto that will prioritise SME’s in any future business tax cuts. The Regulatory Policy Committee is unnecessarily bureaucratic: the Liberal Demoncrats will scrap cumbersome legislation. From low-carbon energy sources to legalising cannabis, the Lib Dems are serious about developing new markets. This manifesto also recognises that economic liberty cannot be simply achieved – in 2017 – by pretending that the gig economy is an unpleasant thorn in the side of the mercantile capitalist establishment. Four out of six jobs I’ve had while at university have been through the gig economy. The gig economy is the future – a crucial lifeline to those who want to make some extra money on the side. It is only right that we review employment rights and make them relevant to now. There is no point in looking towards Jeremy Corbyn’s distinctly twentieth-century notion of pay ratios between the Boss and the Worker – the Bourgeoise and Proletariat, or, even more staggeringly, Jeremy Corbyn’s 26% corporation tax rate: a sure-fire disaster in a post-Brexit economy.

Of course, economic liberty means nothing without social liberty. A society that believes that some people should be excluded from participation or be treated differently simply because of who they are cannot be a content society, and therefore cannot have an efficient, maximised economy. The other manifestos may claim to recognise this obstacle, but they do not understand how integrated it is with economic liberty. The Liberal Demoncrats, on the other hand, recognise that you can’t have one without the other. In no other manifesto will you find encouraging stronger links between employers and schools under the same section as a commitment to eliminate gender bias in education. Only by delivering on transparency in the workplace can we deliver liberty for staff, hence our plans to extend the equality act to ensure that all companies with over 250 employees publish data on gender, LGBT+ and BAME employment levels.

Yet all these liberties count for very little if you don’t have the liberty to walk on any bit of public land in this country, at whatever time of the day you like, without fear of assault, sexual harassment, robbery, or even a terror attack. The 1% cap on pay rises for police officers is not only illiberal, leaving officers at the mercy of the economy, but also an insult considering the danger that they put themselves in – particularly given the recent spate of terror attacks. The Liberal Democrats will abolish this cap. It believes that ideas on police reform should come from professionals, not politicians. In the wake of the terror attack last weekend, senior police figures have cited the lack of personal, local knowledge as a danger in identifying extremist activity. The Liberal Democrats want to make the police force more representative of society to maximise police ability to interact with parts of society who feel they have been unfairly treated by the police in the past. Theresa May’s invasive Investigative Powers Act is no compromise to building up genuine trust in the police force.

The party’s commitment to policing and terrorism intersects with a recognition that mental health policy needs to protect those suffering from mental health issues, as well as those surrounding sufferers of mental health issues. The current rates of suicide, depression and other mental health issues amongst offenders in prison are unacceptable. From ensuring that transgendered people are located in a prison of the gender they identify with to emphasising on the need for more pastoral support in the transition to life after imprisonment, the Lib Dems are serious about reforming the incarceration system. Norman Lamb delivered on our commitment to mental health as Minister for Care and Support during the coalition, making it easier for those suffering from mental health conditions to be safeguarded by a cap on care costs.

To summarise: the Liberal Democrats do not believe that it is the only party able to unlock the potential of demographics up and down the country – a claim reserved for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour. Rather, it wants to empower people to unlock their own potential, delivering for themselves the liberty, equality and opportunity needed for a more prosperous future for Britain.

Vote for the Liberal Democrats on June 8th. Vote for liberty.

Photograph: Office of Nick Clegg (WikiMedia Commons)