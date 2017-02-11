The Hippo Child

By Kate Thomas
Pudgy limbs
Supple skin
‘Hello?’ she asks the strangers on the bank
Forced grins
Clenched jaws
The bold child tastes their sun-bleached smiles
Scraps of fish
Zebra and
The taste of sin lingers on her tongue
Child wonders
Dragons grin
The sun beats down on a shrinking kingdom
Lean limbs
Moist skin
‘Hello?’ she whispers at dank waters
Hapi’s child
Happiest
Yellow eyes sing from the growing muck
No rain falls
Sweet, don’t
Wander from the gasping riverside
Drums beating
Sides quiver
Parched earth greedily slurps the liquid
Rain
Rain
‘Hello?’ she does not say aloud
Illustration: Anna Gibbs