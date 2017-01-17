The Goat or Who is Sylvia? preview: ‘unpredictable’

By Alison Gamble

The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? sits among the musicals and Shakespearean fare of a typical Epiphany term like a student in the Fighting Cocks. Edward Albee’s tale of a man who falls in love with a goat may sound like a bizarre choice, but Lion Theatre Company are keen to insist that their first play of the term is tragic and unpredictable in equal measure.

Director Katie O’Toole comments that The Goat’s capacity to surprise is what originally attracted her to the drama: ‘somehow the play, even though it’s about [Martin] falling in love with a goat […] manages to make you really upset.’ By addressing such taboo subjects as bestiality, LTC’s production directly addresses the way in which individuals are constrained by society, whilst also standing as a distinct and diverse contrast from the typical student production in Durham.

Kishore Thiagarajan-Walker plays Martin, the successful architect and family man who, shortly after celebrating his fiftieth birthday, announces that he is in love with Sylvia, a goat. Thiagarajan-Walker insists that Martin is the ‘definition of the grass is always greener,’ a character who doesn’t realise what he has until it’s lost. He adds that ‘in that sense [Martin] is the most tragic character in the play, and I think the audience sympathises with him the most.’

Albee’s play is by no means simplistic, and Eleanor Hawkins (Stevie) stresses that he allows the audience to ‘sympathise with every character […] you understand the perspectives of everyone in the story,’ which ultimately means that everybody is the victim in the play. Hawkins’ character may seem like the obvious choice for a victim, given her husband’s affair with a goat; however, she stresses that although Martin’s actions trigger the events of the play, it is Stevie who ‘physically destroys their household’. She ‘makes the decisions, and then has to perform the actions that break up the family.’ Albee’s skill as a playwright is evident in the complexity of relationships and dynamics in the play, as Hawkins notes that there are still moments of ‘real chemistry’ between Stevie and Martin, leading the audience to sometimes forget that Stevie is actively destroying their marriage.

The roles of Ross and Billy, played respectively by Barnabus Mercer and Danny Booth, provide a counterpoint to Martin and Stevie’s relationship. Mercer’s character functions as ‘the voice of objective morality in the play,’ though a slimy, ‘Patrick Bateman-esque male’, who, in Mercer’s words, ‘will screw anything and anyone except his wife.’ Mercer notes that Ross functions as the ‘normal one’ who ‘openly questions’ what goes on in the play. Meanwhile, in his first foray into the world of Durham Student Theatre, Danny Booth plays Billy, Martin and Stevie’s teenage son. Booth notes that Billy can be summed up in one word – ‘confused’. His character is ‘trying to fathom what’s gone on in his family,’ and ‘is a facet through which the strangeness of the situation is expressed by Albee.’

Such strangeness can be seen in the production’s usage of staging and props. While the script calls only for an ordinary living room by way of set, the play’s creatives explain that they aim to go in a slightly different direction. O’Toole notes that they will be ‘mixing the farmyard in with the living stuff,’ with props such as a hay bale sofa and a trough adding a dash of the goatish to their onstage aesthetic. But assistant producer Nicki Orrell adds that the play’s usage of props has its own particular challenges, as it’s ‘probably the show I’ve worked on the most where just everything gets broken.’

Above all, The Goat’s unique dialogue is what sold the play for its cast and production team, with Orrell emphasising that Albee ‘keeps you on your toes’ throughout. Danny Booth expands, noting how emotions ‘can flick between extreme anger and sadness to just light-hearted humour and then back again in seconds.’ Nevertheless, no matter how surreal or absurd as the dialogue gets, Booth argues that it ‘actually makes it more realistic.’ Albee’s dialogue does not simply provide entertainment, but its absurdity reflects the raw emotion of his characters, allowing the audience to intimately sympathise with them.

Such dialogue has its own challenges, as O’Toole stresses that throughout the play ‘all Albee does is ask questions,’ and ‘he doesn’t really answer them,’ leaving the audience to decide for themselves. Simply put, Mercer argues that Albee’s intention for The Goat was to make his audience ‘just consider it, and start thinking about the inconceivable.’ In that sense, it seems apt that the audience is faced with absurd and unanswered questions. The Goat does not promise answers, but it does profess a delight in possibilities; LTC’s production is a unique evening of entertainment, and one that will certainly leave its audience with much to ponder over.

‘The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?’ will be performed at The City Theatre from Friday, 20th of January until Saturday, 21st of January at 19:30. Book your tickets here.

Photograph: Lion Theatre Company