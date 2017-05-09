The Eurovision Blog

By Adam Hope

CONTAINS SPOILERS.

In a year where Ukraine denied the Russian competitor a visa and the UK voted to leave the EU, will 2017’s Eurovision Song Contest be any more political than usual?

00:04 We open, as at every contest since 2013, with a parade of flags. Portugal’s Salvador Sobral seems to think he’s off to a job interview.

00:06 The evening’s hosts – Oleksandr Skichko, Volodymyr Ostapchuk, and Timur Miroshnychenko – introduce themselves. An usual choice to have three white men hosting a contest whose 2017 theme is ‘celebrating diversity’ (particularly after the wonderful Petra in 2016).

00:12 Performing first is a sure-fire way to be forgotten by the time voting opens two hours later, and Israel do nothing to help themselves.

00:16 Poland decided a power ballad was the way to go, which would be fine if it wasn’t the Eurovision default. Even the fiddler isn’t the best of the competition.

00:21 Belarus provide the first ‘Eurovision’ moment, performing as they do in a boat on their way to a New Age wedding. The song itself is an upbeat folk-pop number, which bodes well.

00:24 The most interesting thing about Austria’s entry is that it’s performed on a giant version of the Dreamworks logo. Unfortunately this song is less entertaining than Shrek the Third, which is saying something.

00:28 Armenia provides a genuinely interesting song in ‘Fly with Me.’ Vaguely mystical lyrics glide over a folksy dance tune, which, combined with imagery drawn from the Caucasus, create an intriguing spectacle.

00:32 The Low Countries’ second-best Wilson Phillips tribute band were selected to be The Netherlands’ 2017 entry apparently. I’ve already forgotten them.

00:35 Our hosts make an appearance to engage in naff banter with an Austrian. Classic Eurovision.

00:38 Moldova revived that saxophone solo thing every pop song featured a year or two ago, combined it with a running man and a triplet of brides, producing a truly garish performance. I loved it. I hope it wins.

00:42 Bullfighting is not a sport I associate with Hungary, but that’s not stopped performer Joci Pápai from dressing up as a matador. The brocade on his jacket is brighter than his chances in the competition.

00:46 Early favourites Italy provide a bubbly confection; I googled it and discovered it’s about Western appropriation of Eastern cultures. I still can’t say I really understand the dancing gorilla.

00:50 Denmark’s song is a power ballad and is perfectly inoffensive. Shame it’s nothing much else.

00:54 Portugal changes the tone dramatically with a sweet little ditty that wouldn’t have seemed out of place in the 1964 contest, when the country debuted. Written by Luísa Sobal and performed by brother Salvador, its sincere tenderness makes me think it will do well tonight.

00:59 Azerbaijan’s answer to Lorde sings a power ballad to a horse stuck on a ladder from within a room with wobbly chalkboards for walls. This might be to distract from the fact the song is quite average.

01:03 Croatia’s Jacques Hodek has definitely performed this song in private with lipstick and mascara on half his face. His ability to switch between operatic baritone and pop falsetto is impressive, if a little disconcerting.

01:07 Maybe it’s time for Australia to go back to being observers rather than participants?

01:11 Host Timur re-emerges in the green room. He asks the contestants to cheer. None of them do. There are a lot of empty wine glasses on the tables.

01:13 I feel like Greece are trying to win again after a few years of conspicuous efforts not to let the contest anywhere near Athens. Their entry is perfectly fine, but lacks anything particularly unique.

01:17 Spain’s reggae-inspired entry is allegedly performed solo by Manel Navarro, but what emerges onstage looks like One Direction on holiday in Hawaii. 90% of the lyrics are “la”, “just do it,” and “lover.” The clanger of a bum note mid-song doesn’t lower the quality much further.

01:21 The odd thing about Norway’s effort is that I can imagine it doing quite well in the real-world charts. Amidst Eurovision’s zaniness it seems altogether too conventional.

01:26 2016 host Måns Zelmerlöw appears in a comedic segment with this year’s hosts. The difference in charisma between them might be great enough to fuel a hydroelectric power station.

01:29 Time for the United Kingdom. Honestly Lucie Jones is one of the better UK entries of late. Yes, it might be a conventional Eurovision power ballad, but considering only a decade ago we had Scooch humping catering trollies asking if “sir would like something to suck on” I think this is an improvement. We won’t win of course, but I predict a respectable mid-table finish.

01:34 Cyprus’ entry is another interesting one. Slightly reminiscent of a Cypriot folk song, this is a thumping number. Not outstanding, but a nice contribution to the night.

01:38 I can’t see rap-yodelling catching on outside Eurovision, but that’s what Romania have gone with. The yodelling is very good, but the song it’s hung on is rather thin.

01:41 Germany didn’t even try this year. They took David Guetta’s ‘Titanium,’ plonked a power ballad on top, and called it a day. Truly the brat-worst.

01:47 Ukraine clearly felt the pressure was off this year. You’d expect the only rock entry to provide a counterpoint to previous songs. What emerges is a toothless number that fails to excite.

01:51 I’ve had Belgium’s song on my Spotify playlist for a week now and it really is a banger. Unfortunately, singer Blanche (only 17) spent most of the performance looking on the verge of tears. A more solid performance would have made this a strong bet for the top three.

01:55 I think it’s quite important at a song competition to make sure your backing dancers aren’t better than you. Sweden does not seem to have got that message. The song is nothing special, but they’re dancing on treadmills and it’s all quite sassy.

01:59 The final 17-year-old of the night is Bulgaria’s Kristian Kostov. He easily has the most stage presence of all the youngsters, and his voice is good. The song isn’t doing much for me, but I can see it doing well.

02:03 Je suis Français. Did I mention I’m from France? Yes, I am French and that is the Eiffel Tower I’m orbiting. We French people live in Paris, indeed we do. This is an earnest pop song I’m singing. In French.

02:41 The second moon of the evening appears as A MAN IN AN AUSTRALIAN FLAG RUNS ONSTAGE AND DROPS HIS DRAWERS during the interval acts.

02:48 The casting of the jury votes begins with Sweden awarding Portugal 12 points. This may be portentous.

02:49 San Marino’s points are presented by a woman and a cardboard cut-out of somebody. They’re a small country and need the publicity, I guess.

02:55 In a shock twist, Denmark give Sweden 12 points.

03:00 Complete chaos as Greece unexpectedly gives Cyprus 12 points.

03:06 Halfway through the votes and Portugal leads on 186 points. Salvador Sobal looks completely unfazed by this.

03:09 Australia awards the UK 12 points. It’s only nepotism when other countries do it, guys.

03:20 Katrina, minus her Waves, presents the UK’s points, reminding us in the process that we haven’t won since her performance in 1997.

03:23 The jury vote closes and the public votes begin to be awarded. I’m rooting for Portugal, who haven’t won since they began competing in 1964.

03:35 PORTUGAL WINS.

03:38 Salvador gives a speech about making music with soul. Good luck with that at Eurovision, pal. He then performs with his sister, which is really quite a touching moment and brings the evening to an unusually sedate close.

The Eurovision Song Contest is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Photograph: Paul Duncan