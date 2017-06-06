The Canterbury Tales review: ‘fearlessly silly’

By Damson Young

Opting to tackle such a vast work as The Canterbury Tales, with a sizeable cast and in a space such as the Gala Theatre was an audacious risk on director Talor Hanson’s part. However, I am pleased to report that the production teams’ gamble paid off with great success. Although the production was ultimately neither as profound as the Director’s Welcome suggests (with its emphasis on the exploration of ‘subjective truth’) nor as slick as I feel it could have been, the performance proved to be wonderfully playful and makes for an evening of charmingly bawdy, if chaotic, fun.

Much of the production’s success was reliant on the excellent characterisation throughout. In a play that offers so many stereotypical caricatures of humanity, it would have been all too easy to have lapsed into very one-dimensional performances. However, Hanson’s able cast did not disappoint. Despite the majority of their roles as stock figures with little time in the limelight, I was particularly impressed with how engaged each character was with their role, with unwavering commitment to their physicality and mannerisms, as characters such as the Prioress (Ben George) and Reeve (Marcus Dell) proved brilliantly comic even in the backdrop of the action. Nailing comic timing is also by no means easy, and yet actors such as Bróccán Tyzack-Carlin (Host) and Carrie Gaunt (as Simon’s wife) repeatedly did so, to great effect. Comedy is, at it ought to be, central to the play, and for the most part, it was very effective – an impressive testament to the actors’ ability given that one might assume three hours of sexual and scatological humour may become repetitive. I was further impressed by Zac Tiplady’s slightly more ‘serious’ performance as Chaucer, a role that I personally saw as the most challenging, and one that he did with great aplomb.

Although I (along with the rest of the audience, gauging from the loudness of their laughter) thoroughly enjoyed the production, there were multiple aspects that I found clumsy and even slightly disappointing. Hanson’s directorial vision is clever and ultimately successful in its creation of a rowdy troupe through whom the audience feel like members of Chaucer’s company. However, I do think that the production could have greatly benefited from a little more polish overall. Some of the directorial ideas are brilliant, such as the use of puppetry (particularly in regard to the shadow puppetry – an aspect I would have liked to see more of and on a greater scale), but other elements felt a little lacking. Some of the ensemble work, for example in The Knight’s Tale, was noticeably out of sync, which diminished the effectiveness of the performance.

The play’s incorporation of music was also a little out of place. Whilst, perhaps, this was harking back to the oral tradition of the tales themselves, I felt that the characters’ songs didn’t enhance the production (although actors such as Rosie Burgering undeniably have lovely voices) and actually slowed the pace, creating awkward gaps where even some of the surrounding actors looked a little uncomfortable at points. It was also a shame that in a play that places so much emphasis on the spoken word, there was a noticeable issue with audibility throughout. This is perhaps an inevitable aspect of any opening night, but I felt that many characters’ impressive physical command of the stage was undermined by their vocal weakness – words and even whole sentences became partially incoherent through the combination of quietness and heavy accents, which was the weakest element of the cast’s overall good performances.

These all, however, represent minor hindrances to an otherwise thoroughly enjoyable production. To take on The Canterbury Tales and win, maintaining an audience’s interest for a three-hour period, is by no means an easy feat. Hanson and all of her cast and production team ought to be congratulated for creating such a fearlessly silly and entertaining play, and its final descent into the funny chaos of the ending is most apt. It is a credit to the whole cast that it is hard to point out particularly memorable performances (although David Fairbairn, Steph Sarratt and Joe Stanton all ought to be praised for their performances and evident versatility as actors). Whilst The Canterbury Tales is perhaps a little rough in places, it is fundamentally a great night of entertainment, and with only one night left, I fervently advise you to go and enjoy it for yourself.

‘The Canterbury Tales’ will be performed at the Gala Theatre from Tuesday, 6th June until Wednesday 7th June at 19:30. Book your tickets here.

Photograph: Peter Watson