Tales of East Wind review: ‘atmospheric’

By Carrie Gaunt

A biting Winter’s night spent in one of Durham’s most evocative venues (the Norman Chapel), while a group of sailors drink frankly dangerous quantities of ale, sing, cavort and tell their most chilling tales. Not your standard Christmas trip to the theatre, but then Wrong Tree’s brand of stylised, devised performance is unashamedly rule-breaking. The company’s Michaelmas Term offering, East Wind, a devised piece based around the short stories of Daphne Du Maurier, picks up where the hugely successful ‘Rumpelstiltskin’ left off, and showcases the same tight ensemble work and inventive approach to storytelling which are becoming the company’s hallmarks. The resulting 45-minute performance is in equal parts raucous and haunting, both hilarious and very sad.

The main issue I had with this production was that I feel that the physical theatre element could have been pushed even further. Paradoxically, this is largely because the really choreographed vignettes were so effective and precise that they seemed to accentuate the sparseness of other sections. The creative team – headed by director Hamish Clayton – and ensemble clearly have the vision and ability to execute incredibly arresting set pieces. But I felt that this was most clearly realised in the final story; elsewhere I was left with a feeling that the potential for a more stylised interpretation of the narrative hadn’t quite been realised to its fullest extent.

This is not, however, to negate that at full throttle East Wind is a tremendously exciting and dynamic performance. As mentioned, the final story (told with extraordinary charisma and poignancy by Barney Mercer’s wizened Captain) contained some gloriously inventive choreography and use of the space. I particularly enjoyed the storm scene – simultaneously haunting and effective (passing the essential litmus test of making me genuinely feel like I was beside the sea when I closed my eyes). It was one of many moments where I felt a genuine shiver down my spine.

The ensemble should also be commended for the ease with which they negotiate the space. Whilst Norman Chapel is arguably the only plausible choice of venue for such a small-scale, intimate and dark production, the restricted space available to the ensemble could easily have dampened the vigour of the piece. However, both individually and as a group the actors move naturally and, from the outset, with an enthusiasm and energy which belies the enclosed nature of the space around them. From the brash opening sequence onwards, there is a real sense of ownership of the space which gives the performance a general air of confidence and assuredness – essential to such an ensemble-oriented production. Clayton should be praised for such well-considered blocking; I never felt that the action seemed cramped or that the actors were having to restrict their movements to accommodate the audience. I would, however, encourage the actors to take slightly more care over enunciation and projection. The Norman Chapel has famously problematic acoustics and occasionally the sheer volume of the action, or the combination of storytelling and background noise, did lead to a lack of clarity.

All five actors are given their moments in the spotlight, and all five are impressive, but my personal standouts were Barney Mercer and Josh Williams. Mercer, from the outset, demonstrated a tremendous control as the austere Captain, so that by the time he finally moved into the light his presence alone felt chilling and every utterance was captivating. I felt that his character was the most nuanced and well-drawn, giving Mercer the opportunity to demonstrate formidable emotional range – the final scene left me with tears in my eyes. Mercer has incredible stage presence, and I found myself genuinely excited as his story-telling took flight. By contrast, Williams’ bawdy sailor carried much of the comic relief, and the sheer energy and glee invested into his limerick makes for a very funny segment.

Wrong Tree is such a gift to DST – the investment of the actors in the creative process, and the increased enfranchisement that this creates, leads to truly innovative, brave and exciting theatre. East Wind is a shining example of what can be accomplished with a little thinking outside the box, and whilst the end result is not perfect, the resulting performance is visceral, atmospheric and hugely enjoyable.

‘Tales of East Wind’ will be performed in the Norman Chapel from Thursday the 8th of December, until Sunday 11th of December at 19:30. Book your tickets here.

Photograph: Sam Harrison