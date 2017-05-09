Romeo and Juliet review: ‘painful’

By Cameron Yule

Romeo and Juliet have died an infinite number of times, but few of their deaths can have been this painful to endure. Mad Max and Shakespeare had not been introduced to one another until Phoenix Theatre Company’s production; the reason for this became apparent tonight. The production’s ultimate artistic failure is a desperate shame because its contrived ‘post-apocalyptic’ conceit overshadowed some excellent acting and a range of original interpretative insights.

Director Kitty Briggs deserves commendation for the scope of her artistic vision, but her attempt to fuse Romeo and Juliet and Mad Max was interesting but not enlightening: this is not so much a dark and daring reinvention of R&J, but merely R&J with face paint and bad techno music.

The world presented on stage did not appear to be the same world Briggs believed she was presenting: her director’s note spoke of a world ‘where the Montague outcasts fight for women against a ruling Elite who have commodified the Capulet women’, but aside from portraying Prince Escalus and Paris as menacing, sexual predators, there is nothing in the production to indicate that the Montagues and Capulets were living under a dictatorial regime.

Florence Petrie’s astonishing turn as Capulet only highlighted the flaws in the creative vision. Capulet is manifestly the abusive, misogynistic figure – made clear by Petrie’s ferocious outburst at Juliet – so it is bemusing that Briggs should have chosen to make a leering pervert of the Prince, and cast the oppressive Capulet as an allegedly oppressed woman.

The production’s USP was its integration of dance to the sound of what was described as ‘dirty electronica’, which perhaps would account for the Prince’s henchmen bearing an uncanny resemblance to Daft Punk. Briggs, and her assistant director, Katie Sawyer, aimed to create a harsh, unforgiving world. They replaced the poetic prologue with a flashing video of select words from it. Into this environment then, it is difficult to see where the dancing is meant to fit. It is a great visual spectacle, and full credit is due to choreographer Carrie Gaunt for realising it, but unfortunately, the dancing added little and seemed self-indulgent. There is so much in the text itself that alludes to the inevitability of its ending, that it would have been preferable to use these words to show how violent delights have violent ends, rather doing so through dance.

The dancing was out of place; the music entirely inappropriate. The background electronica was intrusive and detracted from the tenderness exhibited on stage. In the final scene, it was extremely jarring. The excision of Juliet’s final speeches – including her desperate last words, ‘let me die’, and of all the reconciliatory dialogue after her death could by itself have been interpreted as an attempt to emphasise the hopelessness of the play’s ending. But when this excision is a means to incorporate an extended dance to techno, it loses all the play’s tragedy. Dance is simply the wrong medium for a death scene. When Romeo and Juliet give in to despair and relinquish their grip on life, they should not look like they are out clubbing. It is pure theatrical bathos.

The inadequacy of the production’s conceit is immensely frustrating because it is clear that Briggs and her team have had some excellent readings of the play. The clichéd and entirely un-Shakespearean (it originates with David Garrick) ‘balcony scene’ is thrillingly subverted, as Juliet talks up to Romeo, who stands at the top of the set’s staircase. He descends, and they talk face-to-face – a moment of touching intimacy. With Layla Chowdury’s Juliet, the creative team further shows its interpretative nous: initially, Juliet comes across as sardonic and world-weary, but her jump for joy as she hears Nurse speak approvingly of Romeo hints at a more innocent, emotional side to her character. The tension between Juliet and her mother, played by Hannah Sanderson, is well brought out, with Sanderson’s role illustrating the awkward emotional distance between mother and daughter. Katherine Briggs’ Nurse is a far more convincing maternal figure, and she captures well Nurse’s register – from her early bawdiness to her later heartbreak.

Both Chowdury, and Harry Twining – as Romeo – fail to convincingly convey passion in their soliloquies – especially in the more turgid speeches of Acts III and IV – but together they become the image of young love, so enamoured with each other that they estrange themselves from the rest of the world. Far more passionate was Zac Tiplady’s Mercutio. Revelling in Mercutio’s profane, innuendo-laden dialogue, Tiplady reminded us that at heart, Shakespeare is all about penis jokes.

Tiplady delivered the ‘Queen Mab’ speech with extraordinary vigour, and the energy and skill of the cast served as the most effective reminder that it is Shakespeare’s words and how they are spoken, and not over-stylised staging, that make a great production.

‘Romeo and Juliet’ will be performed at the Assembly Rooms Theatre from Thursday, 11th May to Saturday 13th May at 19:30. Book your tickets here.

Photograph: Adam Keiller