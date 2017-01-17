Richard III review: ‘accomplished’

By Alice Chambers

Richard III is notorious for being one of Shakespeare’s longest plays and for this reason, as well as its complicated politics, many theatre companies are reluctant to perform it. The story of a physically-impaired, psychotic king who murders his nearest and dearest in the ludicrous fashion of a deeply disturbed Louis Mazzini is most definitely more than a challenge. From the normality of a lover’s squabble to the bottomless questioning of what it means to be a son, Richard III covers the entirety of the domestic spectrum. Aidan’s College Theatre’s production executes this tale with entertaining – and frequently harrowing – effect.

The minimalist set was highly evocative. It emphasised the tension between the domestic and public shown through the bundles of red and white rose petals strewn on the frontal edges of the stage. What was most captivating was the outward-pointing mirror that not only enabled the self-reflection of Richard in his initial monologue, but also for his own mother, the Duchess of York, when she discovers Richard has murdered Edward; a gross perversion of the familial unit. The ghostly lighting for the nightmare sequence was beautifully euphoric and the constant red backdrop throughout the performance was suitably ominous. However, the battle scene fell short of success with the seemingly random and abrupt modern music and basic chorus work to signify the fighting. Nevertheless, the simple costumes effectively displayed political allegiances, whilst the virginal white of the women’s dresses was disturbing as it represented their repression in this patriarchal society.

Adam Simpson as Richard III had moments of command. I was interested to see that he interpreted Richard’s disability in a sort of Frankenstein-style, with an edge of lunacy in his gleaming eyes as he exposed his gaping wound. The renowned first monologue was excellently delivered, but lacked a fundamental display of the tension in his character between vulnerability and malice. His ‘o coward conscience’ speech was authoritative, and I was also impressed by the one-on-one scenes with a bumbling Buckingham, played by Adam Evans. It was difficult to discern Richard’s descent into hysteria and at times his smarminess wavered on camp. Additionally, many of his comic moments lacked emphasis and hence fell flat. His court scenes, while revealing him as an awkward outsider, at times felt forced and tedious. However, I particularly enjoyed the unified rallying speeches of Richard and Max Lindon’s Richmond, although the latter’s final monologue fluctuated in intensity and hence appeared inconclusive, which resulted in the audience being confused as to whether the play had finished.

The female performances were varied. Angharad Phillips was memorable as a stoic Queen Elizabeth and the infrequent intense dialogue between Richard and an overcome Duchess of York (Layla Chowdhury) particularly stood out. However, there was no sexual tension between Richard and Jessica Siddell’s Lady Anne in the wooing scene, and she lacked certain strength of character as some of her lines were monotonously delivered. However, Talor Hanson’s roles as the rowdy Murderer and the naive young Prince really surpassed all. Both her characters had distinctive quick wit and were superbly executed. Catesby’s entering with a bowl of strawberries, although ludicrous, was very entertaining.

Despite this, I am convinced that you should go and see this production of Richard III. First night jitters should not overshadow some formidable talent here. With the addition of a bout of energy, the acting really does have potential and Simpson’s Richard truly is thoughtfully accomplished. However, you should be prepared to stomach brutal murders, choked emotions and a glimmer of satirical humour beneath the surface. If the January blues are getting to you then perhaps this production is not for you, but if you are in need of an intellectually invigorating antidote, then head down to the Assembly Rooms this Friday and Saturday.

‘Richard III’ will be showing at The Assembly Rooms Theatre from Thursday, 19th of January until Saturday, 21st of January at 19:30. Book your tickets here.

Photograph: Aidan’s College Theatre