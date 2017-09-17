Review: Wolf Alice – Visions Of A Life

By Jay Landman

The indie rock group Wolf Alice have, undeniably, gone from strength to strength. From their Blush EP to their debut album My Love Is Cool, the group have constantly evolved, producing music that always sounds genuine; true to themselves and their vision(s) whilst maintaining an incredibly high standard of consistency and quality.

The London-based quartet – consisting of Ellie Rowsell, Joff Oddie, Theo Ellis and Joel Amey – are about to release their second album to date Visions Of A Life, out on 29th September. Visions Of A Life stays true to their sound, ethos and ethic whilst also exemplifying their development as a group. In short, it’s guaranteed to make waves in true Wolf Alice style.

Album opener ‘Heavenward’ sets the scene for the twelve-track album, blending multiple melodies effortlessly throughout the 96-second intro, before revealing a stripped back verse with dreamy vocals and the variations in dynamics that Wolf Alice are known for. Although just shy of five minutes long, this doesn’t feel laboured and showcases the album’s direction perfectly before leading into ‘Yuk Foo’, the powerful lead single that continues to grab the listener’s attention from start to finish.

‘Beautifully Unconventional’ epitomises the band; bold, different and catchy. As the third song on the album, it reminds oneself of their softer side which, combined with the music video, really demonstrates how varied Wolf Alice’s style is; each song of theirs retains its musical identity in the sense that it’s distinctly them. In short, the group remain both beautiful and unconventional with this song.

Following this is ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’, a well-crafted hopeless/hopeful romantic love song. With a simple but big chorus of “What if it’s not meant for me? Love”, this can easily be imagined as a future sing-along: not only at small capacity gigs, but in front of vast crowds on the main stages of major festivals across the UK.

The fifth track, ‘Planet Hunter’, combines magnificent melodies with clearer vocals and synth to produce a sonic work of art. The opening lyrics – “A moment, happiness, under the influence, I tried all night to recreate” – have you hooked instantly. The guitar-tinged chorus beckons the listener into the sonically-evolving song; layer upon layer of instrumentation is continually added, then removed again when necessary. This is followed by ‘Sky Musings’, an indie-synth affair contemplating emotions and life experiences incredibly poetically. The delivery of the lyrics shares similarities with ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’, with faster verses contrasted by larger, ambient choruses. Ellie’s vocals are particularly poignant, poetic and insightful during this song.

Wolf Alice bring groove with ‘Formidable Cool’, a song which ups the pace and deals with adult themes that wouldn’t normally form the basis of such a song. However, this is typical Wolf Alice, who seem able to take anything in their stride. The next song, ‘Space & Time,’ is also at a similar tempo, continuing to drive the album forward. Clocking in at two and a half minutes, it is one of the shorter songs on the album, and is likely to go down very well with live crowds.

‘Sad Boy’ follows, and is a fantastically strong song that, if not an immediate favourite, is one that will easily grow with each listen. The experimentation within the track works remarkably well and almost appears to be a happy mistake, however, in reality this has probably been worked on meticulously by the band.

The rich choir of harmonising voices that open ‘St. Purple & Green’ soon give way to over-driven guitar, reminding the listener to expect the unexpected with Wolf Alice. This then subsides back to a more mellow section. The juxtaposition of brash, distorted guitar against the softer, melodic vocal sections enhances the impact of both. The track benefits from a long outro which is absolutely sublime. The next song, ‘After The Zero Hour’, is introduced with a short harp hook. This is slightly unexpected on an indie/alternative album, but is a pleasant surprise. Dreamy, reverb-laden vocals are placed over harp and synth backing which, again, works wonders for the song.

The final song of the album is the title track: ‘Visions Of A Life’. With a strong, steady drum beat and droning guitar, this brings to mind songs such as ‘Kashmir’ and ‘When The Levee Breaks’ by Led Zeppelin – not something I’d expect to be writing in a review for Wolf Alice, however, my point is once again proven; the group are masters of variation and will take you by surprise (pleasantly, I might add). At almost eight minutes long, the band are certainly sticking to their artistic guns, and it pays off significantly. Having such a stunning track to book-end the album gives a sense of closure.

In summary, Wolf Alice have a second album to be proud of; it pushes boundaries, it is different and it is overall fantastic. Each song is undeniably bold in its own way, much like the band, and will only continue to propel the group forward.

“Vision Of A Life” is out 29th September. Wolf Alice tour the UK in November.

Photograph: NME.com