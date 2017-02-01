Review: T2 Trainspotting

By Benedict Clark

As I sit here listening to Iggy Pop’s ‘Lust For Life’, one of the most iconic songs on the original Trainspotting soundtrack, I am struck by just how well Danny Boyle and the cast managed to generate the youthful joie de vivre of the original in this pulsating sequel.

It’s fair to say I went into the cinema with mixed feelings. Having been blown away by the original (the first time I watched it I sat in bed, grinning, for a good hour), I was worried this sequel might fail to live up to my expectations. Partly this was due to the fact that the actors are just so much older: T2 Trainspotting comes a full 21 years after the original, and as a result it was always going to have a very different feel.

But after I’d got over the fact that Ewan McGregor is no longer the androgynous, skinny-jeaned, ear-pierced heartthrob he once was (a realisation that was actually pretty painful), I began to appreciate the fact that this long-anticipated sequel isn’t a carbon copy of its trailblazing predecessor.

To start with, the focus of T2 is no longer on the drugs – although that’s not to say drugs don’t play a part. Sick Boy, or Simon as he now prefers to be called, has developed into a full-time racketeer, using intimate footage to blackmail his victims. Spud is getting off the skag in order to pursue a writing career. And Renton – well, he’s just as mercurial as ever, flitting from one scene to the next, high on life.

In many ways, T2 fills in the blanks left by the original Trainspotting. The volatile, cut-and-thrust relationship between Sick Boy and Renton, with their shared love of Bond films and football, is now mixed with a sizeable dollop of nostalgia and just a pinch of homoerotic tension. Begbie, who was one of the most interesting characters in the first film, sees much more development in T2. He seems to have evolved from a bully with a taste for violence to a fully-fledged psychopath, although Boyle and his scriptwriter, John Hodge, do find interesting ways to undercut his machismo. Ultimately, it is Begbie’s all-consuming desire for revenge that draws the film towards its nail-biting conclusion.

And yet the rest of the cast do a very good job (in most cases) of making sure that Begbie doesn’t completely steal the limelight. There are fantastic scenes involving just Ewan McGregor (Renton) and Jonny Lee Miller (Sick Boy), in which they seem to turn back the years almost effortlessly. Their exploits are childishly appealing; one cannot help but be drawn in by their bickering, bantering friendship. Ewan Bremner as Spud is also very good, managing to make the transition from well-meaning idiot to aspiring writer very convincingly.

Perhaps the only weak link is Anjela Nedyalkova, a new addition to the Trainspotting cast, who plays a prostitute by the name of Viktoria. Nedyalkova is a relative newcomer to the world of blockbuster film, and, whether as a result of her inexperience or a fault of the script, her character is pretty flat. One wonders whether Boyle could have chosen a more accomplished actress to go alongside the electric duo of Lee Miller and McGregor, someone who could hold their own more effectively without fading into the background.

Boyle is a director who takes risks, and, inevitably, some of them don’t pay off. But when it comes to the soundtrack of T2 Trainspotting, which features an eclectic mix of 70s and 80s bands (Blondie, Frankie Goes To Hollywood), obligatory Trainspotting classics (Iggy Pop, Underworld), modern indie rock bands (Wolf Alice) and downright unheard-of bands such as The Rubberbandits, it has to be said that he nailed it. The huge variety of artists represented on the T2 soundtrack might not look like they go together but, somehow, it all fits perfectly with the film.

So here comes the inevitable question: was it as good as the first one? My answer, in defiance of snooty film buffs everywhere, is yes. But good in a different way. Not quite so fresh and energetic, maybe. But that is part of its appeal: Renton and the rest aren’t as young as they once were, and now they have a different story to tell. The themes persist– love, friendship, loyalty, betrayal – but the setting is different, and T2 Trainspotting profits from embracing change rather than lurking in its predecessor’s shadow.

‘T2 Trainspotting’ is now showing at Durham’s Gala Theatre and Cinema.

Photograph: Michael Hänsch