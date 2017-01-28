Return of the Jezi: Corbyn reboot

By Dan Burton

Jeremy Corbyn’s planned transformation into the British Donald Trump had been circulating about the press for days. Was he going be more aggressive, anti-establishment, with a more populist economic message than before? Was he going to take down and shave Vince McMahon in a WWE match and start angrily tweeting at 3 am?

In the end, all that transpired was a rather muddled message about corporate pay ratios that died in the media after a day and wasn’t prepped to the rest of the shadow cabinet (compare this to Ed Milliband’s meticulously focus-grouped and flawlessly timed and executed energy price freeze policy – and weep).

Worst of all, Jezza ended up drawing attention away from the ongoing NHS crisis, Labour’s strongest issue and the only one where it still retains a lead over the Conservat…oh wait nevermind (May and Conservatives best at managing NHS 43%, Jeremy Corbyn and Labour 31%: COMRES 13th Jan).

Despite my criticisms of the execution, I’m pleased Jeremy and his team are looking across the pond to learn from Trump’s victory. To win the next election Labour needs an angrier narrative, focused on attacking the negative effects of globalisation.

Labour should be more vocal about the need for an industrial policy to the reverse the decline of British manufacturing and the gradual transformation over 30 years of factories to call centres. Labour should attack the London-centric viewpoint of previous governments and talk tough against rigged Chinese competition in steel. A rise in corporation tax to fund a cut in small business rates should be demanded, to shift wealth from the City to local SMEs.

A new ad by the TSSA highlights how state-owned foreign companies sponge profits off our privatised rail system. If it were to reach a mass audience such a message would put nationalisation back on the policy agenda more than the dry cheaper fares argument ever has.

Polls show interventionist economics are popular. Labour’s weaknesses in policy lie in two other areas. First, its commitment to freedom of movement and second, its support for Britain’s supposed dependency culture. Given that a hard Brexit is going ahead whether we like it or not Labour should emphatically reject the former and more strongly tie in state investment with getting people off benefits (just as New Labour did) to ameliorate the latter.

Trump’s narrative of American decline as a result of globalisation, the free movement of capital, and of foreign powers bossing the country about won him key working class constituencies in Pennsylvanian and Wisconsin. In the North and the Midlands (where marginals lie) a cry to “make Britain great again” could be equally effective. Crucially, economic populism must be dressed up in patriotism and post-Brexit national renewal, not egalitarianism and socialist theory.

Image by Ninian Reid via flickr.