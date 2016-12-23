Responding to cultural body shaming

By Elizabeth MacGowan

The backlash that occurred when Dani Mathers, Playboy Playmate of the Year 2015, posted a photo of a nude 70-year-old woman must be separated into two categories; the anger she faced by posting a photo of an unknowing woman in a gym changing room, and the anger at her caption: ‘If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either’. The first, an invasion of privacy, is easily condemnable and the reason why she now faces six months in jail, while the act of body-shaming is more complicated.

Social attitudes and what we define as the norm depend heavily on the images that are embedded in and publicised throughout our culture. In this light, we are wholly dependent on the media, who sell us what we think looks best. Mathers knows this well; as a Playboy Playmate, her career rests on the publication of images of the female body. ‘I have chosen to do what I do for a living because I love the female body’, she defends, but there seems to be a type of the female body to which this woman did not belong. While the reaction to this incident in defence of the victim suggests that we are a society fighting for all, this idea is blocked from trickling down by the images with which we are bombarded daily. Promotion of beautiful bodies is not the problem at stake; it is the promotion of a certain type, an unrealistic standard, and the derogation of others.

Cultural body-shaming is not easily defined and therefore not easy to measure, apart from through incidents like these, but public attitudes are changing. Airbrushing and photoshopping are beginning to face a reaction: France has ruled this year that retouched photos that modify the appearance of the model must be clearly labelled. Playboy has stopped images of total nudity and it is deteriorating by $6M annually to only 800,000 issues per month. It is, however, being replaced in homes by free web porn, and images on smartphones surround us constantly. If the images that we are supporting are becoming unregulated and invisible, how can we change attitudes towards body image?

The reaction towards Mathers is a positive step in the right direction. By refusing to support derogatory images and those that share them, we can begin to see all bodies in the same celebratory way. Yet only by tackling body shaming privately can attitudes change. In public reactions like this one, it often seems to be the case that it is the strength of the masses that sways weaker opinions; positive affirmation of body images and discouragement of criticism happens occasionally in private conversations, but it is not yet the norm.

Even considering this incident, we cannot deny that critical attitudes still pervade western society. Most of the recoil that Mathers faced stemmed from invading a woman’s privacy, and to consider the incident in an isolated manner, out of the public sphere and without Mathers’ celebrity, shows us that she would not have faced the same reaction in other circumstances. The Sun knows that women’s bodies attracts attention; their recent story that Cara Delevingne was too ‘bloated’ to appear in a Victoria’s Secret fashion show was fabricated to play to women’s insecurities. Gyms should be safe spaces, where those who are trying to become stronger versions of themselves are supported by one another, and all women should feel safe among other women, yet our insistence of having safe spaces reveals just that we need them. We all know that body shaming is wrong, yet it continues still.

Aside from her day job, Mathers’ lack of apology does not help her cause. Her defence relied on the claim that she did not mean to publish the images publicly but meant to send them to a friend. Accidental or not, her intention, whether or not it was to be of a personal or public conversation, does not excuse her actions, which ultimately degrade an empowered woman in her seventies. Now, more than ever, is the time for women to be supportive: America’s first-family-elect is full of models and 53% of American women voted in support of a man who embodies misogyny, while our Prime Minister attracts an unprecedented focus to her shoes. The message of solidarity needs to be reinforced to women everywhere. That’s not to say that body shaming of men is non-existent: worryingly, it is largely ignored compared to any backlash that female body shaming would receive. An eye for an eye can never work to build gender equality.

Welcoming difference seems to be the route forward. Embracing terms such as ‘fat’ is what many people have taken to, based on the premise that the avoidance of certain words invites shame. Dismissing the significance of critics undermines the importance of a ‘one size fits all’ approach. Barbie just released a curvy doll with touching thighs in honour of plus size model Ashley Graham, following the release last year of petite, plus sized and tall dolls, to tackle their infamous body type that could not stand up in real life. Model Gigi Hadid was still sent down the Tommy Hilfiger catwalk in a poncho by the casting director in 2015 because ‘you know, she’s not quite as tall as the other girls, she’s not quite as thin’, but Hilfiger was quick to defend Hadid as ‘the epitome of perfection’ and to say the decision made him ‘very unhappy’. The next season, Hadid wore a bikini for Hilfiger and is now an ambassador for the brand. Gigi Hadid, with her beautiful curves, does not look like a conventional supermodel, and her success proves a changing face in fashion. Difference is not defining and beauty is not defined.

A public reaction against body shaming helps to mobilise people to do the right thing, but doesn’t reveal the complexities that we face daily. Instead of asking the media to change their tune, starting to play our own song will force them to listen.

Photograph: Todd Lapin via Flickr