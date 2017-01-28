Style Resolutions

‘Fashion is the most powerful art there is…

It shows the world who we are and who we’d like to be.’

Victor Schagerlund – Editor

If only I dedicated half as much time and effort into my degree as I do in curating my closet I would be a first-class student. Believe it or not, but looking effortlessly elegant is more time-consuming than you’d imagine. Yet, despite my dedication and enthusiasm for style I have never mastered the art of vintage shopping.

It is with admiration and awe I listen to my most elegant friends rave about their finds: a Harrods fur for a fiver at a local flea market, a beautifully tailored Saint Laurent jacket for practically nothing in a Parisian thrift shop and Louboutins for half of the original retail price. If only these were purchases I had made.

Therefore I vow to this year overcome my fright of stressful and stuffy thrift stores, not only for my personal economy’s sake but also for the environment’s. Who knows, maybe even for my vanity’s- what would suit my romantic soul better than garments from times passed?

Emma Denison – Deputy Editor

It seems to be taken for granted that come the first of January, we are all meant to have made a commitment to radically change some part of ourselves. ‘New year, new me’ – the expression so readily thrown about often in those often guilt inducing instagram posts of someone’s selfie on their way to the gym. The question remains however as to why this radical change must wait until January. It may be a more obvious starting point but can we not make progress in what we do and who we are everyday?

2016 saw the fashion world revolutionise itself from the inside out. The tradition and previously unquestioned norms of catwalk shows, long standing heads of design and clothes that a consumer would never be able to buy started to be destroyed by the industry itself. ‘A Brave New World’ one may crudely even say. It takes courage to make any change and to make progress. And maybe that’s what my fashion resolution for this year is. Instead of New year New me, New year, Same me but a braver version. And most importantly, not just on January 1st when the buzz of New Year’s resolutions is in the air but everyday.

It is often so easy to let yourself fall into a rut; whether that be in what you do or even in what you wear. I can’t count the number of times I have seen a look in a magazine or even on someone on the street or in fact on one of my friends, but somehow – and maybe it’s just me- I have always ended up convincing myself that I would look stupid and it would never work if I wore it. But why not? Why wouldn’t it work? As corny or stereotypical it may sound, maybe this year is the time to start challenging that question. Try something on I wouldn’t normally wear; find and buy something that last year I would have ended up putting back on the rack. What is there to loose? Not everything is going to look great on everyone but you don’t know until you try. And if it makes you happy when you wear it – makes you feel confident – isn’t that the most important thing?

Whilst it may have been amongst a post Christmas TV show binge and Blaire Warldorf is definitely a fictional character, it makes it no less true that ‘Fashion is the most powerful art there is… It shows the world who we are and who we’d like to be.’

Illustration Credit: Victor Schagerlund