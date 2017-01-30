Queen’s Campus to house new centre for international students

By Eugene Smith

Durham University has announced plans to open a new International Study Centre (ISC) in Queen’s Campus, Stockton-on-Tees, with its first intake in September 2017.

The centre is aimed at preparing non-EU international students for entry on to the University’s degree programmes through the development of their language and study skills, and will be managed by Study Group, an education provider with global experience in preparing international students for university study.

The move comes after months of speculation over the future of Queen’s Campus, following the University’s announcement in May that “the majority of [its] academic and all college-based activities […] will be relocated to or near Durham”.

Durham’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Stuart Corbridge, said: “Creating the ISC at Queen’s Campus reaffirms our commitment to delivering high quality education at Stockton-on-Tees and Teesside. It is clear the campus and the wider surroundings are held in great affection by many, and that the local authority works hard to ensure that remains the case. Long may it continue.”

Professor Corbridge also said: “We value the contribution that our international students make to University life. We believe that the pathway programmes offered at our new ISC are the best way to prepare students and ensure a smooth transition to our undergraduate and taught postgraduate programmes in Durham City.”

Meanwhile, the leader of Stockton Borough Council, Councillor Bob Cook, commented: “We are delighted that the Durham University International Study Centre is making its home here in Stockton-on-Tees and we are excited to be working with one of the world’s leading universities and prominent foundation providers.

“This announcement sits perfectly with our ambitions for Stockton Town Centre. The Borough has a long history of successfully attracting and welcoming international partners.”

As part of its announcement, the University also released statistics on the proportion of international students at Durham, claiming that 21% of all students are from outside the UK and that around 150 nationalities are represented in the University’s staff and student bodies.

Photograph: Wikimedia commons