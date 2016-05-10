Queen’s Campus move to Durham City confirmed

By Ryan Gould

Plans to relocate Queen’s Campus to Durham City have been confirmed by the University Council after “no substantive new issues were raised during the consultation period.”

Professor Anthony Long, chair of the Queen’s Campus Working Group, wrote in an email to all students this morning that, following the approval of the University Council’s recommendations, “the majority of academic and all college-based activities […] will be relocated to or near Durham.”

In line with the proposals, Queen’s Campus, located in Stockton, will be repurposed as an International Foundation College.

Discussions surrounding the future location of the School of Medicine, Pharmacy and Health are on-going, but an update will be given shortly.

“The relocation of academic departments and colleges will not commence until September 2017. Details of next steps, phasing and timescales for relocation and further consultation activity will all be made available as soon as possible to the relevant students,” Professor Long wrote in the email.

“I would like to reassure all those affected by this decision that we will be working with you, your departments and your colleges to ensure the implications of the transition period are carefully managed,” he added.

In a separate email sent to University staff, obtained by The Tab and published last night, Professor Long noted that the move is “obviously the first significant decision in the development of our new University Strategy and marks the start of a new phase for the University.

“At the same time this will understandably be a time of uncertainty for some staff. I would like to reassure you that we will be working closely with you and the trade unions to ensure the implications of the transition period are carefully managed for both staff and students.”

In a University statement issued this afternoon, Vice-Chancellor Professor Stuart Corbridge, commented: “We remain committed to both Stockton and Durham and are excited by these developments, following extensive consultation and discussion internally and more widely.

“These plans are in the early stages and we look forward to continuing to engage with staff, students, local communities and other stakeholders as they progress.

“Our continued presence in both Stockton and Durham will be accompanied by sustained investment in the region.”

Photograph: Durham University