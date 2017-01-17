Progressives should champion the white working class

By Kiran Shivalingam

In seeking to explain the Democrats’ shock defeat, liberals across America have at one point or another blamed the racism of rural America, FBI Director James Comey, Russia or globalisation. What has been startlingly absent is admission of the role progressives have had in assisting the insurgent rise of Trump. By ignoring the painfully obvious, that Hillary Clinton’s focus on identity politics lost her the election, progressives are ignoring the lessons this defeat offers and risk repeating their electoral humiliation.

In recent decades, both the U.K. and the U.S. have entered an age of social paranoia about sexual, gender and racial issues transforming liberalism into a calamitous foundation for domestic politics. Hillary Clinton’s strategic flaw was making this identity liberalism the bedrock of her campaign. She lost her unifying vision when she began directly appealing to Muslims, women, the LGBT community, African-Americans and Latinos wherever she could. It is therefore no coincidence that the one group she neglected to mention voted overwhelmingly for Trump. More than two-thirds of non-college educated white voters along with 63% of white males voted Trump. People want to be heard, so by ignoring their economic and political grievances whilst emphasising others, she tacitly asserted the unimportance of their claims, pushing them into the arms of the one man who voiced their concerns.

This infatuation with identity politics is also having a long-term impact, producing an intransigent generation of progressives narcissistically unaware of the suffering that exists outside their liberal bubble. Progressives today can preach ad nauseam the virtues of diversity and tolerance but struggle on many of the questions that plague political discourse; issues of conflict, class or the economy. This certainly isn’t ameliorated in university, where students are taught that the most important political issue of the day is catering to these diversity issues. To voters whose principal concern is paying the bills or job security, explaining the necessity of ‘micro-aggressions’ reeks of moral superiority and abject elitism. White, male privilege means remarkably little to a middle class struggling to cope with the realities of the new globalised world.

None of this is to say that identity movements should be expunged from our social life, it has had many positive effects and has much more work to do. It is undeniably a moral tragedy when communities feel maligned by society or have to witness the rise of forces that view them as a threat. But whilst the rhetoric of diversity has much to offer by way of moral instruction, it flounders when faced with the task of uniting different groups with different values under the same leader.

Therefore, moving forward, we must delineate the spheres of politics and identity movements. If the core aim of domestic politics is the acquisition of power, we must realise that the growing amalgamation of these two spheres stands at odds to this goal. One is concerned with self-expression and the other with persuasion, concepts that can often act against each other – something which progressives have long struggled to realise.

Ultimately, this isn’t about sacrificing principles or abandoning values. Far better is it to win and then enact policies to help the people who need it as opposed to a ‘noble defeat’. If the march of right wing populism is to be stopped, progressives must part ways with identity politics. Leaders are at their best when they enunciate a vision that inspires the imagination and national politics are at their strongest when they focus on commonalities. It’s high time progressives realise identity politics is conducive to neither.

Image by Daren Birgenheiner via flickr.