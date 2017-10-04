A poor man’s guide to a rich man’s holiday

By Harriet Willis

Almost every student is likely to have the words ‘travel the world’ etched on their bucket lists. This is often accompanied by crumpled, orange train tickets pinned on a notice board or a map of the world taped to the wall, serving as a temptation to throw some items into a suitcase and get on the next plane. But this dream to travel is typically followed by the condition of it being after graduation. Too little time and too little money often suggest that we, as students, are confined to Durham during term time. However, it turns out there are still some affordable ways to see the world as a student.

How to get around

A lot of people instantly think that Interrail is the best way to travel around Europe. With scenic views of the continental landscape, partnered with trains that pull up to stations early, it initially appears to be the obvious option. However, it will put a huge dent into your allowance for the trip, as passes start at around £200. If you don’t mind spending a longer time travelling to your destination, then a bus will get you there for a fraction of the price. If you’re exploring Europe, why not try Flixbus? A bonus of this mode of travel is that you’ll get a socket to charge your phone, as well as free WiFi. Another way to get around is with BlaBla Car, a carpooling app that lets you hitch a lift with strangers for a cheap price. Just make sure you read the ratings about the drivers before you jump in.

If you’re still not swayed by buses or cars, then look at cheaper alternatives to buying train tickets, such as sites like Ouigo.

Where to stay

Booking through sites like Hostelworld may be favourable, since they are quick and easy. But if you find the hostel’s website you can book directly. This will often save you a pound or two, which could be money towards your first meal of the trip.

It may seem too good to be true, but free accommodation does exist

A lot of people have also heard of Airbnb horror stories. However, after spending two nights in Strasbourg with two university students, I would highly recommend it. Since you’re staying with locals, they can also double up as a free tour guide, filled with knowledge on where to eat the best tarte flambée.