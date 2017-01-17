Pogboo: Fans wrong to criticise Pogba despite uninspiring start to life at Old Trafford

By Phoebe Evans

After Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool last Sunday, fans were quick to criticise United’s £90 million signing, Paul Pogba. Having been at the match it was clear that fans all round Old Trafford were frustrated with Pogba and the rest of the home side after his handball which lead to Milner’s 27th minute penalty. Every bad touch, poor pass or missed chance was growled at by fans in the Stretford End and beyond, showing that many are still not happy with their team’s position in the Premier League, despite a seventeen-match unbeaten run.

Pogba’s impact at United has not quite had the immediate effect that fans will have hoped for, with his first goal coming at the end of September and his first assist at the end of November. Though he had not caused any major issues for United until last weekend, his season has arguably teetered along without any particular performances of note until nearly Christmas where he put in a solid performance against Crystal Palace in a 2-1 away win. For someone who cost United £90 million, you might expect a bigger impact than this.

However, pressure on top-price players is an issue often experienced in modern football. The likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea can afford big global names at sky-high prices who are then expected by many to win the team the title. After Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure, United have not been able to produce the title-winning performances they were once capable of, meaning the likes of Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimović have increasing pressure on them to gain the goals needed to propel United back into the heights of the Premier League.

Pogba shows an incredible amount of potential to be the figure who can carry United into the top four; his passing accuracy is one of the highest in the division, he has the experience of winning titles with a top European team in Juventus, and as of late his link-up play with Ibrahimović has been what the Swede needs to convert goals and help United continue their winning streak. Though this was ended at by the Reds’ Merseyside rivals and continued this weekend with a 1-1 draw at Stoke, I feel that United fans can go into the rest of the season assured that Pogba won’t want to make a similar mistake again after receiving an onslaught of fans criticising his inability to effectively defend against the Liverpool set pieces.

There is no doubt that Pogba will be a big name for United in seasons to come. His return being dubbed as #pogback and advertisements all over Old Trafford for #Pogba – which ironically came up as he conceded a penalty – show that he is a massive asset to United not only as a player, but also as a franchise, so I think United fans can rest assured that he won’t be out the door any time soon. However, there is a massive focus around Pogba and this franchising of his image. Having recently released his own emoji, perhaps Pogba needs to focus more on his game rather than the branding around it. He could all too easily fall into the trap of becoming a branding phenomenon and falling short of the image he creates, which would be hellish for United considering they paid out a record-breaking fee for the Frenchman.

Though this is a clear threat, Pogba’s form has been on the rise over recent months, and though he had a nightmare against Liverpool last weekend, I feel fans have been too quick to judge him based on the high standards forced on him by his price tag rather than looking at a young, 23-year-old player who needs time to settle into the fast-paced, high intensity game that the Premier League offers to its players.

Image: Wikipedia Commons