Peter Doherty- Hamburg Demonstrations

By Bethany Madden

Doherty’s second solo album is much more coherent, like loose ends are satisfactorily being tied.

Older fans need not fear, for it comes not without at least a few unmistakable Doherty quirks. Birdcage talks about the “sickness of celebrity” in a way reminiscent of The Libertines’ Cyclops, as well as the usual Arcadia references (Oily Boker).

For those familiar with Doherty, it may be frustrating that it has taken him so long to get to this place of comprehension. The relatively low number of 6 album releases in 14 years is understandable in context yet no less exasperating. There was Grace/ Wastelands in 2009 which had its merits but had less substance than Hamburg Demonstrations does. It felt like more of a catharsis; a necessary purging. With Demonstrations, Doherty finally has the chance to stretch out into his own space.

If Grace was Doherty finding his solo voice, this is him using it; starting with an aptly poetic apology to his parents in Down for the Outing. Evident is the self-awareness that Doherty is now so well known for- the difference here, however, is that instead glorifying, he’s using it to bury the past.

Now 37 and seemingly recovered, Doherty seems to have achieved the position he’s always wanted- he’s got all the attention of the fans and the music critics but less so of the tabloids.

An interesting inclusion in most recent single I Don’t Love Anyone (But You’re Not Just Anyone) is a bridge using a reworked version of American Civil War song When Johnny Comes Marching Home, proving, once again that there’s something more intelligent about Doherty than just a tortured romantic soul. His inevitable political comment on last November’s Paris Attacks (“Come on boys, choose your weapon, J-45 or AK-47?”) on Hell to Pay at the Gates of Heaven is welcome and refreshing.

A Spy in the House of Love (name inspired by the Anais Nin novel) feels mischievous and provides some welcome joviality to the album. It’s nice of Doherty to allow a crack of light in every now and again. Similar to this is Oily Boker; reportedly a tribute to Hamburg fashion designer Bert Angelo Jensen and head of fashion brand Herr von Eden, who supposedly provided Peter with suits after seeing him at a gig at the Reeperbahn wearing ripped jeans as well as introducing him to other creatives such as Johann Scheerer (producer and owner of Clouds Hill Recordings) during his time in Hamburg.

While there’s not an abundance of new material on this new album (She is Far is one of the first songs he ever wrote), the album will please fans. It feels like Doherty is finally getting the chance to do what his drug problems have got in the way of for so many years.