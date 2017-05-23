Palatinate Politics interviews Chris Grayling PC: railways, the environment and higher education

By Edoardo Lanfranchi

Chris Grayling PC, senior Conservative politician, former Minister of State for Employment and currently Secretary of State for Transport, visited Durham this Thursday to join Tory candidate Richard Lawrie and a dozen of young Conservatives for a canvassing round near Wharton Park. He arrived in the late afternoon, knocked on a few doors and had a chat with three or four voters, before wishing Durham Tories good luck and leaving again. Mr Lawrie – current Vice Master of University College and parliamentary candidate for Durham’s constituency – said that in the rather well-off neighbourhood where they were canvassing, most voters were centre-left liberals. He is going to have a tough time trying to convince Durham’s voters to turn blue after decades of voting Labour. We asked Mr Grayling a few questions in view of June’s General Election and at the end of his replies, you will find a brief summary and fact-checking section, offering insight into the issues he discussed.

Q: My first question is about the railways. Labour pledged to re-nationalise them if they win the General Election, and according to YouGov, 48% of Conservative voters support this policy. Why do you oppose it?

CG: I think fundamentally, what the Labour sums don’t do, is add up. They claim that re-nationalising the railways will cost them nothing, but the truth is that all the trains are owned by the private sector and it’s going to cost them about ten billion pounds to buy them back. And then of course there’s the question of all the new trains: one of our big plans, which certainly is going to benefit people in Durham, is for there to be new trains in the East Coast Main Line and on the northern network, all part of a big package of private sector investment. Where is that coming from? We have no money in Labour’s spending plans to improve the services nor to buy new trains. So what they seem to be doing is saying “we’ll take it back to national control and everyone will be able to keep the pace.” Truth is, their sums just don’t add up.

Q: But what about people who can’t afford train fares? Train fares in the UK are approximately 30% higher on average than in the other European countries.

CG: There are things in our railways that can be done better, there are always things that can be done better. What other European countries do is they put up taxes, so people who don’t use the trains have to pay to support those who do. Now we think it’s fair to make sure that that the people who travel on the trains pay a fair share. But the public sector still spends four billion pounds a year on our railways and that comes from the taxpayers, so we think it’s a fair balance. But of course I don’t want to see fares rise, I want to see fares stay as low as possible, but we also need to pay for the investments that are providing newer trains, reopening the lines, creating better services for people.

Q: What exactly can be done to improve the railway system?

CG: Well, if you look at what’s happening at the moment, we’ve got the biggest program of train replacement the country has seen for a very long time: we’re opening new railway stations, we’re reopening the lines and of course we’re building HS2, which is the biggest, newest railway project this country has had for a hundred years.

Q: Moving on: do you think the Conservative party has done enough to reduce the environmental impact of the UK in terms of CO2 emissions in the past years?

CG: We are really world leaders in tackling climate change and in tackling CO2 emissions. We’re the only people who have legislative targets. I think that we can look anybody else anywhere in the world straight in the eye and say we’re doing our bit: big investments in renewable energy. There was a point last year where 25% of our energy was coming from renewable sources, of course that goes up and down, depending on whether it’s windy or not, but that’s the scale of the investment this country has made in the last few years. And of course we’re now looking, with the problem of NOx emissions, to migrate our vehicle fleets to lower emission cars and lower emission busses, that will also make a difference.

Q: Could you give an estimate of what proportion of the energy produced in the UK will be clean energy in five years time, if the Conservatives stay in government?

CG: Well, I never make forecasts of that kind. I’ll simply say that our goal is to continue to generate greener energy in this country and have greener transport on our roads. But I wouldn’t put a number on things.

Q: Why do you think that especially university students should vote for the Conservative party in the next general election?

CG: When I became a minister in 2010, I was employment minister, and at that point unemployment in this country was 2.6 million and rising. I used to talk to groups of students and sixth-formers, and talk about their future, and I was trying to make reassuring noises, because I knew things weren’t great at that time. If you’re coming out of university today you will have some of the best job opportunities we’ve had in this country for a very long time. We have the lowest unemployment since the 1970s; we have real opportunities for young people that simply weren’t there seven years ago when we had the financial turmoil at the end of Labour’s time in office. So my big message to students today is: if you want a strong and secure future with a good career, you need a strong economy, and it’s Conservatives, not Labour, who have delivered you that strong economy.

Q: What about tuition fees?

CG: Look, I mean, we had to take some difficult decisions in government to try to make sure that we can afford all the different pressures on us. What we did with tuition fees, yes they went up, but also the amount you pay immediately after leaving university – which is the time where you’re most strapped for cash at the start of your first job – was actually reduced. We raised the threshold for repayments, we reduced the amount you repay each month. Yes, we’ve had to take some tough decisions on student fees, but of course the students coming out of university today, into that boiled labour market, will own far more money than those who don’t have degrees, and that’s something we also have to also bear in mind.

Q: Will anything else be done to make university more affordable for everyone?

CG: I think our priority is to make sure that young people emerge into the right world afterwards, in the best possible condition. I mean, as a student you have access to bursaries if you come from a poor background, you have access to loans to support living costs, and of course the money that’s incurred in student fees is paid for upfront by the government and is only repaid over a period of time. So we’ve reduced the amount you repay after university in those early years when you are most likely to be strapped for cash, and of course, what your able to look forward to in the kind of strong economy that Conservatives in government have helped create, is much better job prospects and much better income and the chance to do well in the future. And if you look at the Labour alternative at the moment, with financial commitments that don’t add up, with borrowing that looks past the next generation, so the students of today will then be paying them off for years to come. We’re trying to balance the books, not borrow more so that the next generation can pay it off.

Q: Lastly, what impact will Brexit have on all of what you’ve just said?

CG: I am very confident that we will have a sensible partnership for the future with the European Union. We are their biggest customer, we work together in a whole variety of different areas like security and defence, and after we’ve been through the negotiating period and hammered out the terms of a deal, I think we will have a good relationship and there will still be plenty of international opportunities for young people to work both in Europe and elsewhere; there’ll be people coming from elsewhere to the United Kingdom to work. And of course, in terms of university funding, the money that comes from the European Union used for research was our money in the first place, as we are a massive contributor to the European Union. So I’m very confident that universities will do fine, that young people in employment will do fine and our economy will do fine.

Q: Will the money you referred to stay in the university sector?

CG: Well, details of what we’re going to spend in the future will have to wait for future budgets, but there is a very strong commitment from the government to invest in science, to invest in research, and that’s not going to change.

Summary of Grayling’s key arguments:

Railways : Labour’s plan to re-nationalise the railways is far too expensive (£10b). The Conservatives think that train users should pay a “fair share” of the cost of rail services, hence why fares are higher than in other countries, where tax-payers pay for them. Their plan is to keep investing in privatised railways through private sector investment to improve the services and keep fares at acceptable levels.

Environment : The UK is a world leader in tackling climate change and the Tory government will continue on the current path. They will continue to invest in clean energy and green transports, aiming at a reduction of CO2 and NOx emissions. Last year, for a period, 25% of British energy came from renewable sources, and this figure might go up in the next five years.

Higher Education and unemployment : Tuition fees had to go up, but the amount of money that students pay back in the first years after they leave university has been reduced. Post-graduate job opportunities are higher than ever before and unemployment is at the lowest point since the 1970s. Students from poorer backgrounds have access to bursaries and loans provided by the government, and the Conservatives – unlike Labour – have and will continue to provide the kind of strong economy that will ensure a safe future for students.

Brexit and universities : It is paramount to maintain a strong partnership with European universities and to remain attractive for EU students. The funding for research that came from the EU was British money in the first place, as the UK was a major contributor to the EU, yet for now it is unclear whether the same amount of money will stay in the university sector.

Tuition fees : Abolishing them entirely would cost too much money. Other European countries that have done so have higher taxes and a different economy.

A few facts about the issues discussed:

Railways : It is unclear how much the transition to a renationalised railway system would cost, and the Labour party has not provided any detailed figures so far. However, in many European countries – such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain – the vast majority of railway services are successfully delivered by the public sector. In fact, some European state-owned companies run services in the UK market, such as Deutsche Bahn (Germany) and Trenitalia (Italy). More public spending might be required in order to reduce fares in a publicly owned system, but there seems to be a wide disagreement on how much such a policy would cost overall. Sources: BBC, La Repubblica, YouGov.

Environment : The UK was the third EU country in terms of wind energy capacity in 2016, and is a global leader in wind technology innovation (also due to its favourable location). However, in 2015 only 8.2% of the UK gross energy consumption came from renewable sources, with the 2020 policy target being 15% (the EU overall target for that year is 20%). In the past years, the Conservative government has removed most subsidies for onshore wind farms. Mr. Grayling’s claim that Britain is a world leader in renewable energies is, in terms of energy consumption, exaggerated. Source: Eurostat, The Telegraph.

Higher education and tuition fees : The cost of higher education in England, in terms of tuition fees especially, is markedly higher than in most other European countries. Germany, for example, has completely free higher education for all German and EU students. English students are found to leave university with a higher post-graduate debt than students in most other Anglophone countries, including the US. Sources: Sutton Trust, The Independent.

Unemployment : UK unemployment is currently at 4.7% (1.54 million people). It is a low figure compared to the rest of Europe, and the lowest since 1975. The inactivity rate has also gone down to 21.5% and is the lowest since records began in 1971. Sources: Eurostat, ONS.

Taxes : The higher tax rates in other European countries – such as Germany – was mentioned when discussing Labour’s proposals to re-nationalise the railways and get rid of tuition fees. In 2015, the total tax revenue as a percentage of GDP (a very rough measurement of overall taxation in a country) in the UK was 32.5% – lower than France (45.5%), Italy (43.3%) and Germany (36.9%). Source: OECD.

Photograph: Highways England via Flickr