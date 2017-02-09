Palatinate Politics Interview – Nicky Morgan MP

By Joseph Costello

On 27th January, Palatinate Politics spoke with Nicky Morgan MP. The Former Education Secretary was in Durham to give an address to the Conservative Association. Here is what Nicky had to say.

Q: Grammar Schools. Is selection in the state-education system really such a bad thing?

NM: What our young people really need is for every school to be good or outstanding. Government departments need to be able to focus on building a strong system. Across the country. Rather than introducing a whole new level of structural reform involving state education. Which is why I have questioned the consultation the government carried out in September.

Q: Censorship. Are we raising a generation of snowflakes?

NM: I think there’s an opportunity being at university for students to be exposed to different speakers. And to make their own decisions about what they find agreeable. There are people whose intention is to create division and inflame hatred of others. That is something student unions ought to think about when giving people platforms. But we’re beginning to see a worrying trend in the public sphere where people are only able to read opinions that they agree with. I think it’s good for all of use to have our opinions challenged.

Q: NHS crisis? What is the answer? Cut foreign aid. Charging for GP appointments?

NM: There is no single answer but we should not balance our books on the poorest in the world. We haven’t really thought enough how we’re going to look after our aging population. Where are they going to live? What about the families, what happens if there are no families? The political class has ducked that for the best part of 20 years.

There are massive variations (in NHS care). Why is it that some hospitals are struggles and others can find staff and provide necessary levels of care? It must be to do with the way those local services are being run, the collaborative nature of those services, the preventive work that is going on. So, I think it is a combination of factors.

Q: The Donald. Should Theresa May publicly scold Trump?

NM: The relationship with the United States is more than just about two people. It’s about history, it’s about assembly relationships. And Theresa May is no push over, if she feels she has something to say to President Trump, she will say it and she has already done that. At the end of the day, I’d much rather it was Theresa May in the White House talking Britain’s interests than Nigel Farage!

Image by Policy Exchange via flickr.