Oxford Literary Festival 2017: does terrorism work?

By Eloïse Carey

I begin my response to this lecture at the end of an hour-long debate in the beautiful yet sheltered Sheldonian Theatre in central Oxford, starting with a question from the floor that struck me as particularly interesting. It should, I think, be considered in conjunction with the material from the rest of the discussion. One member of the audience asked to what extent ‘experts construct a commentary on terrorism from the safety of their ivory towers.’ Although Professor English responded gracefully to this accusation, it became clear that these academics (who have often never been to the places they speak of with such authority), were lecturing a room full of spectators whose longest consideration of the atrocities was most likely a sobering half hour on the news at ten.

With this in mind, it is worth considering how accurate our observations and hypotheses can be when applied with no real linguistic, religious, cultural or context-sensitive knowledge of the disputes in hand. The countries in which terrorism is at its most prevalent produce little literature on the subject, as my neighbour sardonically noted: ‘they’re too busy trying to stay alive.’ That said, as long as we retain awareness of the sterility of our commentary then there is merit in creating the platforms for serious debate – it is of utmost importance to engage people with all kinds of experience in the dialogue.

Professors Richardson and English opened the lecture by giving their alternative definitions of terrorism. The differentiations did not immobilise debate, overlapping in their reference to ‘deliberate targeting’ with ‘terrorising effect’ on ‘non-combatants.’ Furthermore, the academics were in concerted agreement that the recent Westminster attacks did not fall within the ambit of this definition, despite media insistence. This incident was quickly categorised as ‘an awful act by a disorientated person giving credence to religion.’ A lone wolf attack is not, it appears, relevant to academic consideration of the topic.

The debate quickly moved on to its main theme – does terrorism ‘actually work’? The answer to this question is clearly more nuanced than ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ and much time was spent distinguishing between tactical and strategic success. It seems that most acts of terrorism are successful only in tactics (killing people and making headlines) when in fact strategically the groups are gaining little ground. Despite the obvious differences between the IRA and Isis, Professor English argues that parallels can be drawn between the two groups’ behaviours. If we are to treat terrorism and its perpetrators as largely rational, and while tactical successes continue to hold court over strategic ones, then once the novelty of the violence is diluted, it will eventually give way. Furthermore, targeting civilians tends to lead to a backlash that undermines any long term strategic gains. While Professor English condemned the hysterical media coverage of every attack, arguing that it fundamentally aids terrorism, he decisively concluded that eventually Isis will self-degrade.

This theory caused a ripple in the audience; we don’t like to be told in the West that we are not going to be able to ‘beat’ something, but instead must wait for its natural conclusion. However, there is an unavoidable logic in the professors’ arguments. And while it is easy enough to ‘wait it out’ when we, in England, are faced with limited casualties and an impressive police protection budget, there is a formulaic inevitability to this academic rationale that is somewhat calming.

Make no mistake; there is inescapable and predictable fatality still to come in the West. Although the media will fail to report it, many more will die in the battered countries where they daily face the very worst of human behaviour. Short of invasion in a bid of ‘muscular humanitarianism,’ with undoubtedly catastrophic results, there is little we can do. Here, we can contain media speculation and inform the public, diminishing the ‘ghostly malevolence’ terrorism has taken on. It is a horrific manifestation of human frailty, and a ‘lethal nuisance,’ but it will fade: ‘This is the way the world ends / Not with a bang but a whimper.’ (T.S. Eliot)

Photograph: cell105 via Flickr.