North East spends £381m a year on takeaways, report finds

By Jack Reed

People in the North East spent £381m on takeaways last year, boosting the local economy by £170m and supporting 10,000 jobs, according to new research compiled by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).

The report, commissioned by Just Eat for the British Takeaway Campaign (BTC), also revealed that each household spent an average of £6.46 a week on the take-out meals, equivalent to 12% of the typical weekly household spend on food and a total of £28 a month.

Italian food, specifically pizza, is revealed by the research as the North East’s most popular choice of takeaway, followed by Chinese cuisine in second and Indian food in third.

On a national scale, the report claims that takeaways were responsible for £4.5bn in Gross Value Added (GVA) contributions to UK GDP in 2016, which reportedly increases to £9.4bn when upturns from the supply-chain and employee spending are taken into account.

This total, the report says, means takeaways contribute more to the economy than the holiday industry and passenger air travel.

Furthermore, regarding the benefits takeaways bring to employment, the data suggests the takeaway industry has created an extra 41,000 jobs since 2009, more than other major sectors such as telecoms and Premier League football.

Graham Corfield, UK Managing Director at Just Eat, which co-founded the BTC, said: “Everyone loves their local takeaway, but few would realise that these small, often family run businesses, are behind so much of the UK’s growth and jobs.

“The choice and variety on offer is unparalleled. British consumers are now increasingly enjoying North African and Middle Eastern takeaways. That’s alongside firm favourites like Italian, Chinese and Indian, and all at the touch of a button.”

However, while the sector’s growth has seen a surge in employment figures, many smaller businesses are facing difficulties due to the effects of skills shortages, business rates and inflation. To address these issues, the BTC has called on the Government to improve vocational training so that it promotes skills needed in the industry and to change the business rates regime to ensure fairness and transparency.

Restaurateur Ibrahim Dogus, Chair of the BTC, said: “We want to get more young British people fired up about working in this exciting industry by ensuring they get the right training and skills to help this thriving industry continue to grow.”

Photograph: a former Palatinate photographer