New year, new crumb for Collingwood

By Tomas Hill Lopez-Menchero

2016 ended with Collingwood celebrating their fifth consecutive triumph in the College Sport Competition, and this calendar year began in similar fashion. Unveiling a new pitch is not quite the same as lifting a trophy, but then the Collingwood crumb has been a long time in the making.

A vision of Principal Joe Elliot’s for the past five years, work began on the pitch at the start of Michaelmas Term after planning permission was granted in June, and was completed at the beginning of last month. Boasting two FA regulation futsal pitches, one 7-a-side football pitch (with 11-a-side goals also available), full lacrosse and fitness markings as well as two rugby posts, the artificial surface is multipurpose.

Sports captain Tom Wrigglesworth has no doubt it can help Collingwood continue their dominance. “We are incredibly fortunate to have such an incredible facility on our doorstep. We hope that this will not only help Collingwood cement its place at the top of the College Sport Championship but also increase participation yet further across the college.”

The pitch is open to all Collingwood students, with each of the college’s sports teams allocated a slot for weekly training. Although as of yet there has been no event to inaugurate the pitch, he says there is something in the pipeline. “The first priority for us was to get our sportsmen and women using this state of the art facility at the earliest opportunity, but watch this space”.

With 658 points separating Collingwood from their nearest rivals Grey in the college points table, their reign looks set to continue.

Photograph: Tomas Hill Lopez-Menchero