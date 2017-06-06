National Theatre Live: Twelfth Night review

By Anthony Walker-Cook

Running since 2009, the National Theatre Live programme has screened over forty productions around the world, providing at least 650 venues in the UK alone with high quality and star-studded productions of plays, old and new alike. I personally have seen multiple of these productions, but Simon Godwin’s adaptation of Twelfth Night is by far one of the most energetic and vibrant I have experienced for a long time.

As per all National Theatre Live productions, a short video aired before the show began with interviews from the cast and director, Simon Godwin. As the play opens with a shipwreck, so too did Godwin talk of the importance of storms in Shakespeare’s oeuvre before the video moved on to talk about the intermingling of comedy and darkness in the play itself. Audiences are reminded that Shakespeare had twins, though such biographical similarities with any text must be treated with caution. The academic value of the video was certainly to be found in its second half, where all the cast and the director talk about the theme of transgression throughout the play. Reminders that boys played women’s parts in Renaissance theatre helped contextualise the play, and thus reveal the layering of the drama and remind us, as Judith Butler suggested in the 1980s, that gender is a performance.

Transgression and the carnivalesque are certainly the main focuses of this production: Malvolio is now triumphantly Malvolia, played by Tamsin Grieg; Imogen Doel is Fabia, not Fabio, and Doon Mackichan plays a Feste that proves to be as inwardly dark as the puritanical steward. Mackichan’s Feste sings throughout the performance, and yet at these moments, we are the most unsure of her character, the glitter boots contrasting against her wisdom and knowingly troublesome vision of life. As per the traditional Shakespearean Fool, we ask ourselves constantly how we might define this character. From the rest of the production, we learn that a simple definition or answer is not sufficient; such is Mackichan’s proficiency.

This unashamedly gender-fluid production is constantly aware of its aim; Grieg simply stuns in her role and is easily the highlight of the entire production. Dressed in black with a short bob haircut, she is the epitome of a school governess. Perhaps the gulling is not as successful because of how rigid Grieg is at the beginning of the play – yet in the final scenes, when she sits blindfolded, with a ventriloquizing Feste mocking her, our sympathy is elicited more so than any male actor may achieve. However, splashing in the fountain upon reading the letter (supposedly) from her mistress, audiences are treated to an expert rendition of a scene much performed before. Malvolia’s final turn and removal of her wig to reveal a short and blond haircut – her ‘coming out’ as Grieg suggested in the introduction – was breath-taking in its simplicity and power.

Other performances excelled throughout the production. Dressed in a velvet jacket, Tim McMullan as Sir Toby Belch was simultaneously eccentric and lethargic and more than the discount-Falstaff that he is often designated as. With his red socks, pink suit and rather impressive dance moves (read: impressive in terms of your dad’s dancing capabilities) Daniel Rigby’s Sir Andrew Aguecheek was a superb companion.

Tamara Lawrance’s Viola gladly built in comedic capacity as the production continued, her frustration as a middle person between Oliver Chris as Orsino and Phoebe Fox as Olivia superbly culminating with the comic crescendo of the play’s end. Fox was a flirtatiously fun Olivia whilst Chris as Orsino adequately captured the melancholy of unrequited love at the beginning of the play and the understandable confusion at the end. It’s a shame by the nature of the role that Daniel Ezra appeared so little as Sebastian since he provided a strong performance.

Constantly moving and changing, Soutra Gilmour’s set was a marvel that was one minute a roof-top garden, the next an alley, or the next an entrance parlour. A moving staircase that divided in two, these multiple environments emerged as the stage revolved, a constant reminder of the expert quality provided by the National Theatre. A small complaint from this reviewer comes from one scene: Godwin’s production already makes much of gender performance and transgression, but turning the Elephant Inn into a gay nightclub was one step too far. Where many subtle hints cumulate throughout the production, this neon change took away from the tone of the production. Nevertheless, to hear the ‘To be, or not to be’ speech sung by a man in heels of an impressive height was certainly a spectacle!

Talking with a Malviolia dressed in yellow stockings crossed-gartered, Olivia states, ‘Why, this is very midsummer madness.’ Such frivolity is an apt summary of Twelfth Night: the play is superbly funny but, as the introduction video pointed out, what happens to the characters is unsettling. If indeed the gender change made Malvolia a sympathetic character, then it made her final line all the more threatening: ‘I’ll be reveng’d on the whole pack of you!’

Godwin’s production of Shakespeare’s comedy was vigorous, spirited and unsettling, an apt combination for a play that partakes in the carnivalesque in such a sustained and, in this production especially, textured manner.

Photograph: National Theatre via Twitter