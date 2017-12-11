MOSCOS review: “lacking profundity”

By Cameron Yule

During her production of Moscos, the play which she had both written and directed, Jazzy Price was constantly laughing. This was reassuring: it meant that at least one person had got the joke. Perhaps Moscos has gone over my head – it wouldn’t be the first time: I’m not particularly tall. Perhaps my conception of theatre is too traditional to reconcile itself to a show that is not so much a play but a series of miming sketches. I cannot and would not characterise Moscos as a failure, because I don’t know what terms of success it sets out for itself.

Moscos tells the story of ‘a little girl’s dreams into outer space’, although the girl herself has been dispensed with, replaced by two scarves, one a mustard and maroon check, the other harder to pin down, but I’d say it was grey with multi-coloured hexagonal patterns. I just can’t comprehend Price’s reasoning: all the scarf puppet does is to give the production a ridiculous aspect – there’s no profundity, no emotion, no passion; how could a scarf puppet have ever matched an actor?

Also dispensed with is speech, so much so that someone listening in on the production may have thought that In The Night Garden was being screened in the Assembly Rooms. Is speech essential in a play? – no, of course not; that does not necessarily mean that the language Price creates, a series of squeaks and squeals generally corresponding to emotions such as affection, shock, and curiousness, is an effective substitute.

I wouldn’t want to give the impression that Moscos is without merit. A huge amount of work has gone into turning the Assembly Rooms into a cosmic setting: the walls have been decorated with the posters of classic space movies; the front of the stage has been painted with stars and planets; the stage is a thing of wonder, with orb-like structures suspended from the ceiling, which itself has been painted in a starry pattern. The set features similar patterns, and is a riot of colours, evoking this sense of a magical new space. Moscos is undeniably an immersive, multi-sensory experience.

Also on a positive note, there’s a highly amusing scene in which the clowns discover a clothes hamper – perhaps the moment at which the girl takes on an identity? – and try on the garments, resulting in Barney Mercer becoming particularly enamoured with a pair of tights, and Patrick Palmer revelling in his chance for transvestitism. Gags are employed to good effect too, with one recurring scene between Mercer, masked, and Maddie Lock, in which the latter attempts to exit through the Assembly Rooms’ side door, to no avail. The joke repeats itself at least three times, and in its final iteration, a member of the audience is hilariously called upon to help Lock get through the door, although he proves equally unsuccessful.

I don’t think I’m in a position to judge the play, because the space-trip puppet show that Moscos represents is a kind of theatre whose merit I cannot grasp. The rejection of language, of narrative structures and of characters is a risk that I don’t think pays off: I think it makes the production wander and eventually lapse into ridiculousness – but, to others, it might seem a novel and perceptive way of exploring the conscience and portraying it on stage. At the very least, it’s a spectacle; whether it’s a worthwhile one is entirely subjective.

