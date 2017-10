By Sheehan Quirke

A whole generation who never knew fear,

But don’t blame us for having it all:

It really isn’t easy

To have everything,

Is it really that much harder

To have nothing?

We only hear one song on the radio,

There’s one film, plays again and again;

Again and again and again again again;

But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t like it…

