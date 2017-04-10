Mass media – an accomplice to terrorism?

By Eloïse Carey

The attack in the centre of London last week by a man in a vehicle and armed with a knife has so far led to the tragic death of five people. Khalid Masood, an English language teacher, drove a Hyundai across Westminster bridge and into a number of pedestrians, before fatally stabbing a police officer who attempted to prevent him entering the Houses of Parliament. He was fatally shot by two plain-clothes policemen before he could enter the building.

These will be already familiar facts, due to the span of media coverage since the incident occurred. We know the names and professions of all those killed; we have a brief history of the killer. However, beyond this, there has been a huge amount of speculative reporting. In an age where every person with a camera phone and twitter has the ability to make news, the sources reporting on the attack were innumerous. MPs and journalists with a view of the killing from their offices did not hesitate to photograph and post what they saw. The Daily Mail has run an article that clearly shows the path of the car, with attached photographs of the chaos left behind, including uncensored images of victims lying in pools of blood.

Among the constant reporting, several have spoken out about the dangers of ‘fake news.’ For example, Walid Phares tweeted ‘will be on Fox News at 9am EST to discuss the terror act in London… one man can shut down a city.’ Nick Robinson quickly retorted ‘No he can’t, no he didn’t. Hate the term ‘fake news’ but this comes mighty close.’ Although Phares’ statement was arguably one for effect, Robinson highlighted the danger of scaremongering that mass media provides. It is precisely situations such as this which should not be exacerbated. Worryingly, the opposite seems to be occurring.

Another concerning development is the ability of individuals, facilitated by social media, to twist the true nature of events. A tweet from @TexasLoneStar spoke of a Muslim bystander to the event, who was photographed walking past with a phone in her hand. The tweet, to 44,000 followers, said ‘Muslim woman pays no mind to the terror attack, casually walks by a dying man while checking phone #BanIslam.’ This kind of hatred has been argued to be no different to that of the attacker himself, in itself a ‘newsworthy’ and provocative statement. The photographer, Jamie Lorriman, has since defended the vilified woman, saying she was ‘terrified’ and ‘in shock’. These contradictory accounts illustrate the ability of social media to provide a loudspeaker for every individual’s version of the story.

Simon Jenkins, former editor of the Evening Standard, has also weighed into the debate, criticising the media for its disproportionate reaction to the events. He stated “the media… chose to direct the view of a terrible incident entirely in one direction when nothing was known of its cause.” He refers to the presumption that the perpetrator was instigating a ‘terrorist attack’ even before his identity was confirmed. By virtue of his skin colour and beard, the man was assumed to be acting on behalf of Isis. Richard English, an academic on terrorism, concurs that ultimately the attack was a lone aggressor giving credence to Isis as a willing scapegoat. In fact, this extreme coverage of a globally insignificant event (in comparison to what occurs in other countries) provides an encouragement to would-be terrorists. Masood gave credence to religion for an act which was ultimately caused by his own personal disturbances. Jenkins’ view, a particularly interesting one considering his career working with and through the media, is that the role of the press and immediacy of the reaction in over-publicising such crimes is to misconstrue the act. He fears that ‘fake news’ in social media and over-reportage in general makes the events far more menacing in the public perception; an ‘invitation to every crazed malcontent to try it again.’

This is a very controversial path to tread, with the risk of Jenkins being accused of belittling the deaths. He might be called hypocritical by sparking controversy and igniting yet more coverage. However, his points ring true and are supported by many academics. The reaction of the media is seen as a direct reflection of a country reeling. Creating, or at least exaggerating, links between lone killers and terrorist organisations allows Isis to seem far more organised and pervasive than it actually is. That said, in the current climate of ‘self-made news’ and mass reporting, words of warning are likely to fall on deaf ears. London has become a gift to terrorists in achieving their aim of headline grabbing. After all, it’s only too easy to craft 140 characters and press ‘tweet.’

Image: Melissa Richards via Flickr.

