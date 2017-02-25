Man arrested following sexual assault in Viaduct area

By Ryan Gould



A 19-year-old male has been arrested after sexually assaulting a woman in the Viaduct on Tuesday night.

The incident is said to have occurred on Lawson Terrace, near Hawthorn Terrace.

The police arrived on the scene roughly thirty minutes after receiving a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted by a man on a bicycle just before midnight.

In a statement to The Tab, Durham Police said: “We received a report shortly before midnight last night that a young woman had been sexually assaulted in Lawson Terrace, Durham, by a man riding a bicycle.

“The woman was not injured.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident within half hour of the report being made.

“He remains in custody today.”

Photograph: Emma Thompson