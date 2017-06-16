Lord’s final beckons for Durham women

By James Martland

Thursday 15th June marked the final of BUCS women’s cricket, where Durham Women’s MCCU will take on Loughborough Women’s MCCU at Lords. Durham will be going for glory having recently obtained a comfortable victory away at Southampton Solent in the semi-final. BUCS women’s MCCU cricket is divided in two groups of four, a Premier North and Premier South, where every team plays each other twice.

After the group stage has been concluded, the top two teams from each division play each other in a semi-final and then final. Durham have come second in the Premier North for the last five seasons, and this year has been no different. Impressive victories have occurred over Leeds and St Andrews, both of which Durham have beaten twice.

Nevertheless, arguably the best performance of the season came away at St Andrews in May, where Durham were able to put on 307 from their 50 overs, before bowling the opposition out for 49. A victory over Southampton Solent, the side who topped the Premier South, followed in the semi-final in an equally impressive performance.

Durham batted first, accumulating 312/4 off their 50 overs. The innings was steered by a masterful performance by captain Cordelia Griffith who scored 162 not out. Disciplined bowling by Durham limited Solent to 126/7, remarkably less than Griffith’s own individual score, qualifying Durham to the final. The game at Lords will be a very difficult task.

Durham will have to overcome memories of their recent games against Loughborough, where they lost by ten wickets and 181 runs respectively. However, the victory over Southampton Solent will be a real confidence booster for the side, and with any repeat of that performance, then there is a good chance that Durham Women’s MCCU may well get their hands on the trophy.

Photograph: Team Durham