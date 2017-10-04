‘Latte yourself go’: Durham’s Top Three Independent Cafés

By Sapphire Demirsöz

As the days become chillier and the leaves turn ruby red, it’s the perfect time to find a cosy corner in the heart of Durham for a moment of mid-day hibernation or a quaint coffee date. Here are three of the best independent cafés where you can sip a piping hot drink and indulge in a luxurious little nibble this Michaelmas…

Be Tempted

“The best spot for charming tea and cupcake dates… their red-velvet cupcakes (which are unbelievably only £1) and marshmallow-topped hot chocolates are wonderfully sweet and adorably picturesque – the most delightful afternoon treat. Also the number one stop for a quick early morning sip as from 10-12pm they serve tea and coffee for only 99p a cup.”

Chapters Tea Rooms

“An enchantingly dark ambience, perfect for small gatherings. Plenty of generous cake slices and practically the entire range of Twinings tea on offer, Chapters is great for catch-ups.”

Flat White Kitchen

“one of the most popular café brunch spots in the city and buzzing with lively student chatter. Located in the centre of Saddler Street and famous for its gigantic buttermilk pancakes, it is one of the busiest bistros around.”

Photograph: Sapphire Demirsöz