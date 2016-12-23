Indiguide: Lyon

By Harriet O’Connor

Lyon is France’s third largest city; it’s ideally situated between the Cote d’Azur, Paris and in my opinion, it’s the country’s hidden gem.

With the recent opening of a Eurostar service travelling straight to the city centre, a mini-break to Lyon has become easier than ever. If you are searching for a less-touristy, more authentic French experience, without compromising on delicious regional wine, scrumptious food, unique culture, rich history, and a fair few pretty buildings and landmarks, yet all at an extremely affordable price, I urge you to visit this wonderful, dynamic city. Lyon is no longer the gateway to the south or a pit stop before the slopes, but a beautiful European destination in its own right.

Get there

Eurostar runs services to Lyon Part Dieu from St Pancras International with return fares from £89. Lyon is served by British Airways from Heathrow and EasyJet from Gatwick, Luton, Bristol and Edinburgh.

Stay

Airbnb is a great option in Lyon, with tons of stunning apartments on offer. Or for a fun and communal atmosphere in a hostel, try Away Hostel or Cool & Bed.

If you prefer to stick with the traditional hotel option then Hotel des Celestins is a lovely budget hotel located in the heart of the city, opposite the Theatre des Celestins and just off Place Bellecour.

Eat

Lyon is perhaps best known as a gastronomic superpower and the culinary capital of France. Of course, Michelin starred restaurants scatter the city, but Lyon’s defining culinary feature are its bouchons, a specific and peculiar type of Lyonnais tavern which used to fuel the workers who laboured in the silk factories in the 1800s. Nowadays, bouchons have upheld their tradition and popularity, and continue to serve sturdy, local and affordable dishes of epic proportions to the Lyonnais and tourists alike.

Most bouchons are excellent, but arguably the best in Lyon is Le Musée. Watch out for the pike quenelle, donkey snout, poached eggs in red wine sauce, tripe soup and le saucisson brioche! If you’d rather play it a little safer, head to Yaafa for the best falafel in Lyon, L’épicerie to sample sweet or savoury tartines in a convivial, cosy atmosphere, or the Lyonnais favourite Crock n Roll for a yummy croque-monsieur!

Most importantly, please make sure you fully make the most of the cheap red wine – Lyon is on the doorstep to some of Europe’s most eminent wine regions; the Rhone valley and Beaujolais.

See

Lyon is home to many incredible museums. Explore the Musée des confluences, a science centre and anthropology museum in a futuristic steel-and-glass transparent crystal that looks a little like a spaceship. A visit to the Lumiere Institute Museum is also a must, as cinema was essentially invented in Lyon by the Lumiere brothers in 1895. Next, discover the Musée des Beaux Arts, housing a treasure trove of collections by the likes of Rubens, Rembrandt, Monet, Picasso, Braque and Bacon; this museum is known as the mini Louvre and is amazing, as are its lovely terraced café and pretty courtyard.

If you’re craving some fresh air after all the museums, rent a vélo-v bike and cycle along the Rhone’s river banks, soaking up the lively Lyonnais atmosphere and striking views. End up at the tranquil Parc de la tête d’or for a picnic and to explore the zoo, rose gardens and botanical garden.

Take the funicular up to Fourviere hill and experience incredible panoramic views across the city, the stunning Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière and the mini Eiffel tower (a TV tower called the Tour Métallique de Fourvière). Remember to check out the impressive Gallo-Roman amphitheatre on your descent, before reaching Lyon’s Old Town.

Second to Venice in being one of Europe’s largest intact renaissance districts and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Old Town’s winding cobbled streets are the perfect opportunity for a romantic meander. Look out for traboules – the unique secret passageways hidden behind doorways that were used to transport and protect silk.

Lyon boasts excellent shopping possibilities; the more luxurious, boutique stores are in Rue de President Herriot, an elegant stretch of 19th century buildings. For more mainstream offerings, nearby Rue de la République and Rue Victor Hugo are a safe bet. Or if second-hand books and antiques are more your scene, try Rue Auguste Comte or hit the Canal Flea Market on Sunday between 6am and 1pm.

Lastly, but by no means least, the Croix-Rousse is a wonderful bohemian neighbourhood in Lyon, teeming with street art, artists and fashion designers’ workshops, galleries and quirky independent shops. Finish by grabbing a coffee at Café Mokxa and enjoy people-watching.

Nightlife

Lyon is arguably best seen at night, when over 100 of the city’s sights are illuminated. The nightlife scene is as trendy as it is diverse, with the streets around Vieux Lyon, Croix Rousse and Place Terreaux being the liveliest. Be sure to end your night at Ayers Rock, a Lyonnais institution, and any other of the former riverboats-turned-clubs on the Quai Augagneur along the Rhone are worth a visit. Or for something a little cooler, Le Sucre takes over the top levels of the incredible La Sucriere (the old sugar processing plant) offering a mixture of hot live bands and cutting-edge DJs.

Cost

Around £250-300 for 4 days.

Note

Ensure you apply for a free European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) before you travel to France. Some medical costs aren’t covered by the EHIC so you should also take out comprehensive travel and medical insurance. Also, be aware that Lyon still isn’t as massive a tourist destination as Paris – so it might be a good idea to learn a few basic French phrases before you go.

Whilst France seems close, some aspects of their culture are very different to the UK. Do research on French local laws and customs first! It is also worth remembering that due to the recent terrorist attacks, France is still in a national state of emergency and while this means there is increased security on the ground, you still need to be vigilant. Take a note of the closest consulates/embassies to you in case of any emergencies.

Photographs: Harriet O’Connor, Illustration: Mariam Hayat