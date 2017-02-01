In defence of Michael Gove

By Samuel Betley

“So, Mr Gove, where did it all go wrong?” The headline of Ann Treneman’s interview of Michael Gove, published in the Times Magazine last October, reduces to a simple question the notion that the former Secretary of State is something of a political has-been.

If that is true, it marks a spectacular fall from grace for the co-leader of Vote Leave. Thankfully, all is not lost. As the foremost intellectual powerhouse of the modernising wing of the Conservative party, Michael Gove, must play a key role in shaping Brexit Britain and the future of conservatism.

Mr Gove’s entire life is a testament to the relatively new concept of compassionate conservatism. He was adopted at a very young age by a Labour-supporting family from Aberdeen: his father ran a fish-processing business, while his mother spent time working for the Aberdeen School for the Deaf. As such, his Oxford degree and Oxford Union presidency should be seen as a key central chapter in his rags to riches story, rather than a guaranteed consequence of a privileged upbringing, as such things have been for too many Tory figures in recent history.

It is Gove’s two senior positions in government – Secretary of State for Education (2010-2014) and Justice (2015-16) – that tend to draw the most criticism, yet they also provide the most concrete evidence for Gove as a reformer blessed with a dashing of the radical firebrand. He suffered disproportionately in the earlier role due to the natural tendency of anti-Tory teaching unions, meaning that his positive innovations such as free schools, academies and education vouchers were overshadowed by melodramatic votes of no confidence from the Association of Teachers and Lecturer (ATL) and the National Union of Teacher (NUT).

Mr Gove found more widely publicised success as Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor. Arguably his approach is more suited to the wiles of the legal profession, with an opinion piece in the Law Gazette going so far as to label him an “arch pragmatist”.

Now to the crux of this defence. How much ink has been spilled berating Michael Gove, castrating him of any sense of political nous for his actions both before and after the EU referendum? First, there were cries of disloyalty and opportunism when he chose to oppose his close friend David Cameron (in December, the Guardian reported that they are no longer on speaking terms) by campaigning to Leave, when in reality he was only following through on a long-held conviction, solidified by clashes with the European Court of Justice, that the EU was holding Britain back in innumerable ways.

The real controversy, though, lies in the events that unfolded in the days following the Brexit vote. Tim Shipman’s book All Out War contains some fascinating insights into the negotiations, the torturous self-examination that both Gove and Boris Johnson went through as their pact unravelled. At one point it seemed almost set in stone that Boris would lead, with Gove as his Chancellor.

Then, chaos.

The accepted narrative, disseminated by those who seek to undermine Gove, claim that his ambition got the better of him when he chose to run for the leadership himself. However, my hunch at the time was expressed by Melanie Phillips in July and apparently confirmed by Shipman. Is it really so inconceivable that Gove, properly admitted to Boris’ inner circle for the first time, became deeply frustrated by the bluster and organisational ineptitude of the man he was supposed to be supporting for Prime Minister at a time of national redefinition? And if he did recognize these flaws, would it have been responsible to back him nonetheless? No. Instead, Michael Gove did what was right.

To return to the beginning of the article, where did it all go wrong for Michael Gove? After all, he now finds himself contributing to parliamentary debates from the freedom of the backbenches. Alas, as he has always done, he prioritised the good of the country and his party over his reputation.

He has made many mistakes. He admits as much. But one day Michael Gove’s principles and sheer political ability will find him at the cabinet table once again, and Britain will be better off for it.

Image: Policy Exchange via Wikimedia Commons